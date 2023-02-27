ChatGPT helps company recover Rs 90 lakh from a client who ghosted them over payment, details here

Clients going rogue and refusing to pay for the services they took isn't unheard of in the professional world. In such scenarios, opting for the legal route is generally the only way to get justice. And we all know that hiring a lawyer, or a law firm, can be quite expensive in times like these. However, a US-based CEO decided to take the road less travelled by and turned to ChatGPT instead of a lawyer. All it took was one email written by ChatGPT and the company got their payment from the seemingly rogue client.

ChatGPT helps CEO get his money from client

The man, named Greg Isenberg, shared the incident on Twitter and wrote how ChatGPT helped him recover a payment of USD 109,500 (Rs 90 lakh approx) from a client and didn't cost him a single penny.

"Imagine a multi-billion dollar client who refused to pay you for good work rendered. Most people would turn to lawyers. I turned to ChatGPT. Here's the story of how I recovered $109,500 without spending a dime on legal fees," Isenberg wrote on Twitter.

Continuing his story, he revealed that his company took care of some design work for a brand last year which was quite appreciated. The client kept asking for more work and the company kept over-delivering. However, when it was time for payment, communication stopped from the brand's end. The CEO also said that they have never been ghosted on payments by any client and the same had led to the entire team's morale taking a hit. He was then asked to step in.

"Instead of sending another email that might fall on deaf ears or hiring an expensive lawyer to initiate debt collections, I had an idea. What if ChatGPT could draft a bit more of a scary email to draw attention? At the very least, I'd learn something. The cost of ChatGPT: USD 0. The cost of our lawyer to send this notice: USD 1,000. So, we asked ChatGPT to pretend to draft "a scary collection email" so we can recover the USD 109,500 owed to us," Isenberg added.

ChatGPT's scary mail

He then shared the prompt he used, as well as the email content that ChatGPT came up with, and added that he sent the same to the client after minor tweaks. To his surprise, the client responded to the mail immediately and said, 'let's get you guys paid'.

The prompt used by the CEO was, "Pretend you work in the finance department and your job is to collect payments from clients. Draft a scary email that gets XYZ client to pay for USD 109,500 of services rendered but hasn't responded to 5 emails. Their invoices are 5 months overdue."

Here is the response that ChatGPT came up with:

So the next time you need to intimidate a client who's bills are overdue, try and consult ChatGPT first.