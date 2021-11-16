China tells govt companies to stop Bitcoin mining, says action will be taken if order not followed

China has once again cleared its stance towards cryptocurrency mining in the country. Issuing a warning to state-owned enterprises, the country has asked them to stop the mining of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and has hinted at stern measures against those found to be carrying on with the practice.

The recent warning has been issued in a statement by National Development and Reform Commission's (NDRC) spokesperson Meng Wei. In a press conference on Tuesday, Wei announced that NDRC, the agency responsible for the country's economy, plans to stop industrial-scale Bitcoin mining. Wei also warned state companies against their involvement in the activity, mentioning strict measures to be taken against defaulters.

For this, the NDRC will instruct provinces and municipalities to crack down on such mining operations by any state-owned enterprise. As reported by Bloomberg, those found in contempt will be charged with higher power prices as a penalty for defying the ban.

The warning comes amidst China's increasing crackdown on Bitcoin mining in the country. One reason for this is the concerns over the country's power supplies for the upcoming winter season. Another is the need for the country to meet its carbon-neutral goals. China believes that such Bitcoin mining operations drain the crucial energy supply of the country and as a result, add on to its carbon footprint.

The country has thus been targeting Bitcoin mining operations since earlier this year. Back in September, Chinese officials went on a crackdown against the mining setups that disguised themselves as data researchers and storage facilities. It even went on to declare an all-out ban on crypto-currency transactions in the country.

With such bans, there has been a massive migration of crypto mining to outside of the country. Often referred to as the "Great Mining Migration," some of the biggest companies involved with Bitcoin mining have now moved base out of China. Some of the countries they have shifted to include North America, Russia and some places in Asia.

Global problem?

Pollution and the surge in energy demand arising from Bitcoin mining is not an issue confined to China. As countries notice the rising power demands, there has been a massive outcry to stop these mining operations or ate least shift them to renewable energies for a lower impact on the environment.

Tesla stopped accepting Bitcoin as a payment option for its electric vehicles earlier this year, citing the very same reason. In order to stick to its environmental goals, the world's biggest automobile manufacturer highlighted how Bitcoin mining was leading to a spike in carbon emissions, and shared its decision to stop promoting the crypto's use until the time it sources its energy from renewables.

Other countries are likely to take a similar stance on cryptocurrency mining once if or when it becomes such a nuisance to the environment. The future of Bitcoin, or any other cryptocurrency mining, is thus largely dependent on evolving technologies like Ethereum 2.0 or the use of renewable resources.