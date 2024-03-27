Choosing the right OnePlus 12R: Standard vs Genshin Impact Edition

The OnePlus 12R has been making waves in the sub-Rs 50,000 smartphone price segment, and for good reason. The phone boasts top-of-the-line specs and powerful performance, making it a great choice for gamers and everyday users alike. But for fans of the popular open-world RPG Genshin Impact, there's an even more tempting option — the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition phone comes with a price tag of Rs 49,999, which is Rs 4,000 more than the standard 16GB plus 256GB OnePlus 12R. So, the question remains — is the extra cost justified?

Truth be told, if you're a die-hard Genshin Impact fan who spends countless hours exploring Teyvat, then the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is a no-brainer. This device gives you a chance to own a piece of the game you love. The phone itself comes in a stunning purple hue, which OnePlus calls the Electro Violet colour. This finish evokes the electro element often wielded by the popular character Keqing. But, beyond the phone's aesthetics, if you decide to get the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, you will also get a collector's box packed with goodies, including a purple-themed charging brick and type-C cable, exclusive stickers, badges and so much more.

Of course, beyond the fresh coat of paint on the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition — this phone offers the same top-notch performance as the regular OnePlus 12R, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood paired with the company's latest OxygenOS 14 software atop Android 14. This translates to a fast and snappy user experience along with a smooth gaming experience and fast load times.

So, for phone enthusiasts who love limited edition devices, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is a collector's dream. You can say — it's not just a phone, it's a piece of gaming memorabilia. The unique design, exclusive box contents, and the phone's association with a popular game make it a desirable addition to any collection.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition: Is the extra cost worth it?

Ultimately, the decision comes down to your priorities. If you're a casual gamer who just needs a powerful smartphone, the standard OnePlus 12R might be the better value. In fact, if you are okay living with 8GB RAM on your phone, then you can also snag the 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 12R for Rs 42,999.

However, if you want to go all in, and most of all, if you are a devoted Genshin Impact player who wants a smartphone that reflects your passion and offers potential performance enhancements, then the extra Rs 4,000 might be worth it. You are not just buying a phone — you are buying into the Genshin Impact experience.