Clubhouse new feature: How to record a room on Clubhouse

Popular audio chat app Clubhouse on Tuesday introduced a new feature, Replay, where users can choose to record the audio chat and then save it to a club or profile.

As explained by Clubhouse: "Replays are an optional feature that creators can choose to toggle on or off for any public room. When Replays are enabled, anyone on Clubhouse can replay the entire experience whenever they like. They'll get to see the same elements of a live room like Leave Quietly, and watch the dynamic of the stage and audience shift and evolve throughout the discussion, including PTRs, mic taps, and all the special moments that only happen here."

The function is similar to saving a liked video on Instagram or TikTok, but with Clubhouse, users can save an entire session and listen to it after it has ended. Moreover, users may also go back to different parts of the audio, focusing on specific speakers.

The replay will also support pinned links, a recent feature that allows chat moderators to link out to different sites during a conversation. Those links will remain fully interactive to those who are listening to the recording later on as well.

How to record a room in Clubhouse

The replay feature will be available within Clubhouse > From Club Pages > Speakers Profiles (unless they choose to hide it), Search (starting next week), and more.

As a listener, you'll get better playback controls including, skipping to the next speaker, clipping the audio, and listening at 1.5x or 2x speed. Clubhouse's rollout comes days after Twitter announced that it's started testing recording and editing audio for its real-time conversation platform Spaces.

The ability to replay audio rooms expands Clubhouse's appeal considerably for people who do not often catch live audio events, letting anyone use the app more like a podcast discovery engine if that's what works for them.