Dell Alienware x15, x17, Dell G15, XPS 15, and XPS 17 laptops launched in India, prices start at Rs 82,990

Dell has announced India availability for its top-of-the-line Alienware x15 and x17 gaming laptops. Originally launched back in June this year, the gaming laptops come with a host of technologies to optimize the gaming experience of users. Alongside, the company has launched the Dell G15 gaming laptop in AMD and Intel configurations. Two more laptops - Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 have also been launched.

The new offerings come as a part of Dell's 2021 gaming and consumer portfolio in India. All five laptops are high-performance devices, with three of them having a focus on gaming. Here is a look at their availability in the country and what they promise to offer.

Alienware x15 and x17

Starting with the new Alienware offerings, the company has launched the Alienware x15 at Rs 2,40,990 in India. The highlights of the gaming laptop include an Intel 11th-gen i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD display and a backlit keyboard.

As for the Alienware x17, the flagship offering has been launched at Rs 2,90,990 and comes with 32GB DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and a 17.3-inch FHD display. It features a similar processor as above and also comes with a backlit keyboard with per-key AlienFX lighting.

The Alienware laptops will be available for purchase with one-year onsite premium support and remote technical support on hardware and software issues. You can read more about both the Alienware laptops here.

Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell G15

To provide a gaming device to consumers at an affordable price point, Dell has also introduced the G15 gaming laptop. The device will come in both 11th gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen configurations, starting at Rs 94,990 and Rs 82,990, respectively.

For high-end in-game performance, Dell claims to have improved the thermal design on the new G15 that features copper pipes and four vents. The graphics are taken care of by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU. The Dell G15 also features the Alienware Command Center that helps customize hardware performance and system settings.

The laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate with 250 nits panel. It is equipped with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is backed by up to an 86Whr battery and is available in three colour variants, including Dark Shadow Grey, Specter Green with speckles and Phantom Grey with speckles.

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17

The latest additions to the Dell XPS series come with powerful performance specs for a variety of use-cases. For starters, these are backed by the 11th Gen Intel Core i9H processors and feature up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics on the XPS 17.

Sporting a durable, lightweight design, the XPS 17 come with a 17-inch 4K Ultra HD+ display with 500-nits brightness. The XPS 15 features a similar display in a slightly smaller size of 15.6 inches. They feature up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. The XPS 17 is backed by a 97Whr battery, while the XPS 15 comes with an 86Whr battery. Both the laptops come with a touch display.

The XPS 15 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 2,23,990. The step-up XPS 17 is available at a starting price of Rs 2,64,490.

