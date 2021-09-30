Dizo Buds, GoPods, Watch, and Trimmer to sell with up to Rs 1,000 discount in Flipkart Big Billion Days

Realme's Dizo has announced a slew of offers on its earphones, smartwatches, and other products ahead of the festive season. There will be big discounts on Dizo's truly wireless earbuds, smartwatches, hairdryer, and beard trimmer during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Dizo is touting that there will be up to Rs 1,000 off on its products. Dizo's products are usually cheaper than similar products from Realme, and that is good for customers because Dizo's products are essentially a rebadge.

"We have witnessed an abundance of love and support from our consumers since our brand launch in India and in global markets on May 25, 2021. This is one of the biggest sale events in India and our first time ever. Therefore, to reciprocate to the trust that we have received from our wonderful consumers, we want to provide the best offers that we possibly can," said Abhilash Panda, CEO of Dizo.

Dizo's range of products that will be available at discount includes the Dizo Buds Z, Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro, Dizo GoPods, Dizo GoPods Neo, Dizo Watch, Dizo GoPods D, Dizo Wireless, Dizo Beard Trimmer Plus, and Dizo Hair Dryer. Over and above the regular discounts, there will be an additional discount of 10 per cent on using Axis Bank or ICICI Bank credit card or ICICI Bank debit card.

Below is the list of Dizo products that will be up for sale at discounts:

Dizo Buds Z, priced at Rs 1,999, will sell for Rs 1,299.

Dizo GoPods D, priced at Rs 1,599, will sell for Rs 999.

Dizo GoPods Neo, priced at Rs 2,499, will sell for Rs 1,899.

Dizo GoPods, priced at Rs 3,299, will sell for Rs 2,699.

Dizo Wireless, priced at Rs 1,499, will sell for Rs 999.

Dizo Watch, priced at Rs 3,499, will sell for Rs 2,799.

Dizo Watch 2, priced at Rs 2,999, will sell for Rs 2,299.

Dizo Watch Pro, priced at Rs 4,999, will sell for Rs 3,999.

Dizo Beard Trimmer Plus, priced at Rs 1,999, will sell for Rs 1,499.

Dizo Hair Dryer, priced at Rs 1,999, will sell for Rs 1,299.

If you are a Flipkart Plus member, these offers will go live for you at midnight on October 2. The rest of the users will be able to buy Dizo's products at discounted prices on October 3. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on October 3 and end on October 10.