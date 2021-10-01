Dyson launches two new air purifiers with hot and cold air output, HEPA filtration, price starts at Rs 45,900

Dyson has unveiled two new air purifiers in India. The latest generation of air purification devices by the firm are Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and the Dyson Purifier Cool and promise fully-sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration. Dyson claims that its latest purifiers remove 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns.

Interestingly, Dyson says that the entire unit of its new air purifiers is fully HEPA H13 certified. This means that it's not just the filter within the purifier that meets the HEPA H13 standard. Instead, the whole machine promises to be fully sealed against the passing of any unwanted particle. Dyson says that the air purifiers create high-pressure seals at an additional 24 critical points to prevent dirty air from bypassing the filters and carrying pollutants back into the room.

The machines are able to capture the H1N1 virus and 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns such as allergens, bacteria, virus, pollen and mould spores, as claimed by Dyson. The company also says that the sound output of the machines has been reduced further, as they are now up to 20 per cent quieter than before.

The new Dyson air purifiers also come with the company's own Air Multiplier Technology. The technology allows the machine to project purified air to every corner of the room. Other such features include a magnetized remote control for operations, voice control activation, night time mode for even quiet operation as well as connectivity to the Dyson Link app which is available for iOS and Android. The app lets you track indoor pollution, temperature and humidity levels and provides maintenance support and troubleshooting.

As for the products, the new Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool is the only air purifier and heater in one and uses self-regulating ceramic plates at the front of the loop, to heat the air as it leaves the machine. As the plates heat up, they conduct less electricity to help ensure they do not overheat. With thermostat control, once your target temperature is reached, the machine automatically stops heating, which saves energy. If the temperature starts to drop, it reactivates to maintain it.



The new Dyson Purifier Cool has been priced at Rs 45,900 and is available in 2 colours White/Silver; and Black/Nickel. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, on the other hand, retails for Rs 55,900 and comes in the same colour options. The new Dyson air purifiers have 2-year parts and labour guarantee and will be available for sale across Dyson Demo spaces in major Indian cities, Dyson India website, Amazon, Flipkart and in select Croma & Reliance retail stores.