Elon Musk asked Twitter managers to find best employee in their teams, then fired managers and promoted them

Things have gone downhill in Twitter ever since Elon Musk became the new heir of the company. Not only did a large number of employees lose their jobs, the social media company is also struggling to keep revenue afloat. A new report has uncovered how Elon Musk fired some top managers in the month of February. This was around the same time Musk had said that he was done firing people and would not do so in the near future. Soon after his Twitter acquisition, Musk wiped off close to 75 percent of the workforce, which also included the CEO, CFO and the Policy head of the company.

As per a report published in iNews, Musk asked the managers of Twitter to nominate their best employee for promotions. However, when the managers handed over the list to him, he fired the managers and replaced them with the best rated employees. Esther Crawford, who became increasingly popular on social media after a picture of her sleeping on the office floor went viral, was also amongst the managers who was reportedly replaced by her best performing employee.

The report notes that Musk fired close to 50 managers and the only reason behind replacing them with the best performing employees was to cut down the high salary they were drawing.However, their salaries were not as high as their predecessors. He replaced them with new employees who were paid much less, without changing their compensation structure. Musk did this to save costs and run the company more efficiently. By hiring employees who were willing to work for less, he was able to reduce expenses and increase profits. This decision was based on his belief that the previous managers and executives were being overpaid and not contributing enough to the company's success. Musk's strategy of cutting costs and streamlining operations has become a topic of discussion.

Musk received flak for mocking an employee for his employment status. A senior Twitter employee, who was cut off from his official systems without any communication, was clueless about his employment status in the company. He approached the HR but received no help but then decided to tag Musk on Twitter and seek clarity over his employment status. Musk, instead of helping him, mocked him on social media by asking about the work he did on Twitter and then also made fun of his disability. He soon realized his mistake and apologized to the employee.

