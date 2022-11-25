Elon Musk fired this Twitter employee, re-hired him, then fired him again

Elon Musk's Twitter has been going through a rough patch ever since the world's richest man took over the social media giant. In the last month, Musk has fired, hired, and revamped the company's board structure, teams, policies, and much more.

According to an anonymous post on Blind, a professional network where usually employees of big companies reveal issues without disclosing their identity, a Twitter employee was fired, re-hired, and then fired again by Twitter.

The post was then shared by Reddit's product lead, Peter Yang on Twitter with a caption, "Unfortunately, not everyone is having a great Thanksgiving break."

A screenshot of the Blink post read, "Laid off, called back, now fired I was laid off from Twitter in early Nov and was told I will receive 3 months of pay as severance. I was called back shortly after that because they think I am "critical talent" and was asked to do documentation and provide "code samples". Last night, I was abruptly fired without any reason and was offered 4 weeks' severance for signing release of claims agreement. Any employment lawyers, please DM me if you can help. I am on H1B and only have 60 days to find a new job during the holidays."

Another employee shared his ordeal on LinkedIn. According to his LinkedIn bio, Yiwei Zhuang was a machine learning infra engineer at Twitter and was fired abruptly.

This comes on the same day when Musk reportedly fired more Twitter employees, most of whom were engineers. This came as surprise as it was just a few days after Musk said he was done with layoffs. These firings happened one day before the American festival of Thanksgiving.