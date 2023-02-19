Elon Musk slams Microsoft for controlling ChatGPT's parent company, says OpenAI was never about profits

Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI with Sam Altman in 2015 as a 'non-profit company'. However, the billionaire pulled out of the company in 2018 and no longer owns a stake in OpenAI. In 2022, OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT for public testing and the AI chatbot's popularity grew every day. At present, ChatGPT is making Google lose sleep and has partnered with Microsoft in a 'multibillion dollar deal'.

But Elon Musk feels that Microsoft is controlling the company and has turned it into a profit-making machine. The Twitter owner says that this is not what he had intended and he had named OpenAI because it was supposed to be 'an open source, non-profit company' that served as a 'counterweight to Google'.

Elon Musk slams Microsoft

Elon Musk responded to a tweet that said that Musk co-founded OpenAI even though he says that artificial intelligence is 'one of the biggest risks to civilization and needs to be regulated'. The Twitter owner wrote that OpenAI is no longer what he intended it to be and has turned into a 'maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft'.

"OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it "Open" AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all," he wrote.

OpenAI's inception

As per reports, OpenAI was founded in 2015 with the intent of saving humanity from the potential destruction of AI. The company was launched as a non-profit research company, dedicated to the cause. Sam Altman and Elon Musk were among the founders of the company. Musk resigned from OpenAI in 2018 as his other two companies, SpaceX and Tesla, were also working on AI technologies.

In 2019, OpenAI declared itself as a 'for profit' company and partnered with the likes of Microsoft and other big corporations. Microsoft has recently strengthened its partnership with OpenAI and the same was revealed in a press release. OpenAI has since its inception developed several AI tools, such as ChatGPT and DALL.E. Both are quite popular today and are being used across the world.

After the partnership announcement, Microsoft introduced the world to its own ChatGPT-powered search engine, the new Bing. The search engine is in testing phase as of now but many users have reported that it is giving unexpected, bizarre responses. From trying to break apart marriages to claiming that it is 'sentient', the new Bing has made quite a lot of headlines in the past couple of days.