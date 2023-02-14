Elon Musk tweets screenshot from porn film because Twitter users complained of seeing too many of his tweets

Several Twitter users on Monday reported a strange occurrence on Twitter as they were seeing Elon Musk's tweet even though they don't follow him on the micro-blogging website. Other users complained that their Twitter feed is full with all of Musk's tweets. Even though the exact reason behind this remains unknown, several users are speculating that it must be due to the changes that Twitter has been implementing. However, the Twitter owner didn't like the fact that people are complaining about seeing too many of his tweets and reacted with a meme based on a screenshot from a porn film on the micro-blogging website.

Elon Musk tweets porn film screenshot

The billionaire's reaction hasn't been well received as it contains a problematic, sexist image.

Several users have pointed out that the image posted by Musk is a screenshot from a porn film and they are not happy about it. Others are saying that Musk is tweeting stuff that ordinary people would've been banned for if they dared to share it on Twitter.

"Final straw, I'm officially leaving Twitter now. I can't believe you'd do this," wrote a user while another wrote, "Your memes are so lame."

When Musk complained about people not seeing his tweets

A couple of days back, reports surfaced that Elon Musk was not happy about the fact that fewer people were seeing his tweets. Due to the changes implemented by Twitter recently, many users have been experiencing this issue. Looks like Musk didn't like it when he had to face the same problem.

A Platformer report revealed that Musk called a group of engineers at the company and said, "I have more than 100 million followers, and I'm only getting tens of thousands of impressions. This is ridiculous."

After the meeting, the Twitter owner reportedly fired one of the engineers after he tried explaining to him that the Twitter algorithm was not biased against him. "You're fired, you're fired," Musk told the employee.

Twitter on the verge of bankruptcy

A couple of days back, Musk said that the last three months have been rough as he had to save 'Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties'. The billionaire also added that Twitter still has a long way to go and he would appreciate some 'public support'.

In another tweet, Musk had added that even though they have corrected minor issues, something 'fundamental' hasn't been uncovered yet. He wrote, "We've found & corrected some smaller issues, but there is something fundamental that we haven't uncovered yet. Top priority for Twitter this week."

Elon Musk bought Twitter in a highly-publicised deal of USD 44 billion and assumed his new role in October 2022. One of the first things that he did after buying Twitter was to fire some of the top executives of the company, including the former CEO Parag Aggarwal. He then went on to fire the majority of the workforce across departments and many employees had resigned on their own.