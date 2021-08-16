Exclusive: Xiaomi to discontinue Mi Notebook 14, replace it with new model launching August 26

Xiaomi will launch the next-generation Mi Notebook laptops in India on August 26 during its Mi Smarter Living 2022 event. The new Mi Notebook series will succeed last year's Mi Notebook 14 line-up and the latter will be discontinued after that, Raghu Reddy Chief Business Officer Xiaomi India, told India Today Tech in an exclusive conversation. Xiaomi has started teasing the new Mi Notebook series laptops on its social media handles and seems to be focusing on the display this time.

Raghu confirmed that with the introduction of new Mi Notebook series, the older models which were launched last year will be discontinued. These include Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition and Mi Notebook 14 e-learning edition. The Mi Notebook 14 was Xiaomi's first laptop in the Indian market.

It's worth mentioning that the customers will still be able to purchase these laptops from offline stores but, Xiaomi has stopped their production and new units will not be added to the remaining stock. However, the laptop has been out of stock on company's own website for a while.

"The new Mi Notebook will be a serious upgrade on what we had to offer last year. You will see a lot of class leading features on the new model. We believe that the creator economy wants laptops that are not just good from the processing point of view but, also from the display point of view. That's what you will get to see on the new Mi Notebook," he said.

Xiaomi's decision is also inspired by the fact that it has recently launched the RedmiBook series in India which features two models RedmiBook Pro 15 and RedmiBook e-learning edition. The latter is priced at Rs 41,999 the same amount at which the Mi Notebook 14 was launched last year.

While most features of the upcoming Mi Notebook will be revealed during the launch event, the images posted on social media by Xiaomi executives have confirmed that the new laptops will come with a backlit keyboard.

Apart from the upcoming Mi Notebook, Xiaomi will also launch the Mi Band 6 in India on the same date. It will also launch products in the entertainment, connectivity and security categories. These may include a new router, a security camera and a smart TV box. However, the exact information will be known during the launch event only.