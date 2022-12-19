'Fast lane to bankruptcy': Elon Musk admits he has no successor to head Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk, who now owns and runs Twitter, on Monday indicated that he wants to step down but also added that there is no successor for his job at the social media giant.

Elon Musk created waves on the internet on Monday morning as he tweeted that going forward any policy change at Twitter will be after a poll.

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. December 18, 2022

Shortly after announcing this, he conducted a poll asking his tweeps if he should step down from his role at Twitter. The poll saw 57.2% votes for 'Yes'.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Lex Fridman, a Russian-American computer scientist and artificial intelligence researcher who also runs a podcast, was quick to offer his resources to Musk.

He tweeted asking if he could run Twitter without any salary in return.

Fun suggestion @elonmusk:

Let me run Twitter for a bit. No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world.



Just offering my help in the unlikely case it's useful. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) December 18, 2022

Musk, in response to this 'fun suggestion,' pointed out that to run a company like Twitter one has to put in all their life savings and even called it painful as it's headed towards bankruptcy.

You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk's words of caution do not seem to have broken Fridman's spirit to run the company as he thinks he would be able to make a significant change. In response to Musk's words of caution, he replied: "Yes. We'll turn it around."

Musk did not reply to Fridman. However, users were quick to point out one of the other tweets from Musk as an apt reply for Fridman.

Elon is too nice to say it directly to you.

Let me help you. Insert this where you like the most. https://t.co/uqMvQwu6px — Daniel Vegas ⚡ (@DanielV93391605) December 19, 2022

Meanwhile, shortly after completing the $44 billion acquisition in November this year, Musk in his first official address to the company's employees, painted an extremely bleak scenario and warned the employees that if the company fails to generate more cash, the possibility of bankruptcy is real.