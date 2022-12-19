scorecardresearch
'Fast lane to bankruptcy': Elon Musk admits he has no successor to head Twitter

Elon Musk created waves on the internet on Monday morning as he tweeted that going forward any policy change at Twitter will be after a poll.

Musk, in response to this 'fun suggestion,' pointed out that to run a company like Twitter one has to put in all their life savings and even called it painful as it's headed towards bankruptcy.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who now owns and runs Twitter, on Monday indicated that he wants to step down but also added that there is no successor for his job at the social media giant.

Shortly after announcing this, he conducted a poll asking his tweeps if he should step down from his role at Twitter. The poll saw 57.2% votes for 'Yes'.

Lex Fridman, a Russian-American computer scientist and artificial intelligence researcher who also runs a podcast, was quick to offer his resources to Musk.

He tweeted asking if he could run Twitter without any salary in return.

Musk, in response to this 'fun suggestion,' pointed out that to run a company like Twitter one has to put in all their life savings and even called it painful as it's headed towards bankruptcy.

Musk's words of caution do not seem to have broken Fridman's spirit to run the company as he thinks he would be able to make a significant change. In response to Musk's words of caution, he replied: "Yes. We'll turn it around."

Musk did not reply to Fridman. However, users were quick to point out one of the other tweets from Musk as an apt reply for Fridman.

Meanwhile, shortly after completing the $44 billion acquisition in November this year, Musk in his first official address to the company's employees, painted an extremely bleak scenario and warned the employees that if the company fails to generate more cash, the possibility of bankruptcy is real.

Published on: Dec 19, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
Posted by: Rachna Manojkumar Dhanrajani, Dec 19, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
