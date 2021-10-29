Fire Boltt Invincible smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature launched in India: Price and specifications

Homegrown wearables brand Fire Boltt has launched a new smartwatch in the market. The company has unveiled the Fire Boltt Invincible. The smartwatch comes with a host of features and this time Fire Boltt has not released the smartwatch in the budget category. Some of the features that the smartwatch comes with include an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, 8GB internal storage that can be used to store more than 1500 songs, 200 contacts on the smartwatch.

Talking about the Invincible smartwatch, Fire-Boltt co-founder Aayushi and Arnav Kishore said, "Features like inbuilt speaker, microphone, quick access dial pad and the option to save hundreds of contacts make Invincible one of its kind Bluetooth calling smartwatch in the segment. Also adding to its distinctiveness is TWS pairing, wherein one doesn't need a smartphone to connect the earbuds, for they can directly be connected with the timepiece."

Fire Boltt Invincible smartwatch: Price and specifications

Fire Boltt has been launched in India at Rs 6499. It is slightly expensive than most smartwatches that Fire Boltt has unveiled over the last few months. This is also the most feature-loaded smartwatch that the company has ever launched. The Invincible smartwatch has been exclusively launched on Amazon and it is offered in classic black colour.

Fire Boltt Invincible smartwatch: Specifications

The Fire Boltt Invincible smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. The watch features a sleek, circular dial. The Invincible smartwatch comes with an Always on Display feature and 2.5D full lamination that further enhances the look of the smartwatch. The watch offers the largest library of 100 inbuilt and over 200 cloud-based watch faces, which could be mixed and matched to create unique appearances every time it is sported on the wrist.

The watch is loaded with at least 100 inbuilt sports modes for various indoor as well as outdoor sporting activities. In terms of battery, the company claims that the smartwatch offers a battery life of 7 days and on standby mode, it can go on for 15 days. The watch also comes with various trackers including an SPO2 monitor, heart rate & blood pressure tracker, sleep tracker, meditative breathing, calculator and four different menu layouts.