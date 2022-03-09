Flipkart Big Saving Days: Top deals on Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Moto Tab G20 you shouldn't miss

Flipkart is back with its Big Saving Days sale with tons of deals on smartphones. The sale will go live on March 12 and will last until March 17. Flipkart Plus members can get early access to the sale from March 11. Motorola is offering huge discounts on the budget as well as premium smartphones. Lenovo-owned is offering flat discounts on its smartphones coupled with bank offers.

Here are the handpicked deals on the Motorola phones.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Pro can be purchased at a discount of Rs 32,999. The original price of the phone is Rs 36,999. With bank offers, the price can be further brought down to Rs 32,249.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a 108-megapixel camera on the rear.

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 can be bought at a discount of Rs 25,999. The original price of the phone is Rs 29,999. With bank offers, the price can be further brought down to Rs 25,249. The Motorola Edge 20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes 108MP + 8MP + 16MP sensors and a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. The device features a 6.7-inch full HD display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz.

Moto G60

Moto G60 can be purchased at a discount of Rs 15,999 during the sale. The smartphone was originally priced at Rs 17,999. The smartphone features a 6.80-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with HDR10 support. The Moto G60 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 1 TB using a micro SD card. It houses a massive 6000 mAh battery which can go on for over two days on a single charge.

Moto Tab 8

The Moto Tab 8 can be purchased at a discount of Rs 8999. The tab was launched at Rs 9999.