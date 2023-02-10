Formula E comes to India; Here's how and when you can watch it!

Formula E, officially the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars, has finally made its way to India. The southern city of Hyderabad is all set to host the first-ever E-Prix race that will take place on India's first street circuit which is located near the shores of the Hussain Sagar lake and by the NTR Gardens. This is the Season 9 of the all-electric world championship features 32 laps of a 2.83-km street circuit.

This is the Round 4 of the 2022/23 season, making India the 30th race location. For Indians, there's another reason to watch this ePrix closely as Mahindra Racing will also be seen at the circuit with 2016/17 Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi and teammate Oliver Rowland in the cockpit. As of now, Mahindra Racing is 6th on the table with a total of 18 points, with the Avalanche Andretti Formula E team currently leading, having scored 76 points in the three rounds that have taken place so far.

"It is a very important race for us, not only for Mahindra but also for Formula E as a whole," said Lucas di Grassi ahead of the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix in a statement.

Meanwhile, Jaguar TCS Racing will debut their Jaguar I-TYPE 6 in India Drivers Sam Bird and Mitch Evans will be driving for the team.

“I’m always excited by the prospect of a new track, and Hyderabad is no exception. While new surfaces and new climates are always a challenge for us, we’ve had lots of success in the past when we’ve raced at new tracks, “ said Evans.

“Hyderabad is going to be such a big race for the whole team and I’m ready to put on a show,” said Bird.

Where to watch?

In India, the E-Prix will be available to watch on Star Sports Select 2 & Disney+ Hotstar, bringing in all of the competitive action live from the Greenko Hyderabad ePrix, with Disney + HotStar the destination for all the Formula E action across the weekend. Tech Today will also bring you all the action from the ePrix, behind the scenes and exclusive interactions on the website and YouTube.

Here's a complete schedule for the 2023 Formula E Hyderabad E-Prix

February 10, Friday

Free Practice 1 - 4:25 PM to 5:15 PM (IST)

February 11, Saturday

Free Practice 2 - 8:05 AM to 8:55 AM (IST)

Qualifying - 10:40 AM to 11:55 AM (IST)

Race - 3:03 PM to 4:30 PM (IST)

