Full charge in 9 minutes: Oppo showcases new 240W flash charge technology at MWC 2022

Oppo has showcased the most advanced version of its SuperVooc fast charging technology at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Breaking the record for the fastest charging rate, the company now promises that SuperVooc will now come with support for up to 240W fast charging rate. Alongside, the company also introduced its 150W SuperVooc flash charge with Oppo's Battery Health Engine, which made its debut last week on the OPPO Find X5 series.

Calling it the new "technological breakthrough in the mobile phone industry," the company claims some jaw-dropping charging speeds with the new 240W SuperVooc. It says that the flash charging technology can charge a 4,500mAh battery from 1 to 100 per cent in just under 9 minutes. On the other hand, the 150W SuperVooc flash charge is claimed to charge the same battery to 50 per cent in 5 minutes and to 100 per cent charge in 15 minutes.

Oppo's new 240W SuperVooc flash charging

Focusing on the breakthrough charging technology, Oppo says that the new 240W SuperVooc is designed with 24V/10A technology on the Type-C interface. It is powered by three charge pumps and can convert the power supplied to the handsets to 10V/24A. Oppo states that the technology "conforms to the existing device specifications" and has been tested for heat dissipation and safety standards.

The battery technology also boasts of leading discharge rating, allowing the hardware to support 240W charging. For safety, it employs a customised chip that controls the voltage, current, and temperature of the unit. Another battery safety monitoring chip checks if the battery of the mobile phone is damaged by external forces when in use.

To reduce the chances of overheating through the fast charging technology, Oppo says that it will equip the compatible phones with 13 temperature sensors.

Oppo's 150W SuperVooc with BHE

As for the 150W SuperVooc with Battery Health Engine, the new flash charge tech evolves from Oppo's earlier 125W SUPERVOOC flash charge technology. It uses direct charging technology with two charge pumps to support up to 20V/7.5A charging. We will see the charging technology on selected OnePlus smartphones in Q2, 2022.

Oppo has also integrated Battery Health Engine within its 150W SuperVooc. With BHE, the company promises that a compatible phone's battery will retain 80 per cent of its original capacity "after as many as 1,600 charge cycles." This is just about double the current industry standards. BHE will be integrated into most mid-to-high-end Oppo and OnePlus phones in the future

Along with BHE, the new tech also uses other systems to ensure safe and optimum use. Smart Battery Health Algorithm, for instance, dynamically adjusts the charging rate within a reasonable range, thus avoiding dead lithium while maintaining the maximum charging current. Oppo says that this helps attain faster-charging speeds and long battery life.

Then there is Battery Healing Technology, which continuously repairs the electrodes during the battery's charge and discharge cycles, thus reducing the wear and tear of the positive and negative electrodes of the battery. This also helps prolong performance and battery lifespan.

Interestingly, the new 150W SuperVooc charging will be powered by a smaller adapter than before, thanks to the use of gallium nitride (GaN). As per Oppo, chargers supporting 150W SuperVooc will weigh around 172 grams.

Oppo 5G CPE T2

Alongside the charging technologies, Oppo also revealed its new 5G CPE device at the MWC 2022. Successor to the OPPO 5G CPE T1, the T2 features a new design that uses Oppo's new O-Reserve 2.0 smart antenna and is built from recycled materials. With the 5G CPE T2, Oppo promises faster and more stable connectivity, across a range of devices.

For those unaware, 5G CPE devices convert 5G signals into Wi-Fi or LAN network connections, allowing multiple devices to connect to a 5G service. The devices are useful for home, office, or any other setting where broadband infrastructure is not available. It allows multiple users to connect to fast 5G internet through just a 5G SIM card.