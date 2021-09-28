Garena Free Fire MAX battle royale game launched, here is how to download it on Android phone and iPhone

Garena Free Fire MAX has officially arrived in India. The new battle royale game is now available to download on both Android and iOS through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. But after you have downloaded and installed the game, you will be in for a bummer. The game's welcome screen says the "server will be ready soon", which means Garena has not figured out the servers for India as of now, even though it went ahead with the scheduled launch.

The Garena Free Fire MAX is an advanced version of the regular Garena Free Fire. Obviously, it comes with exclusive features, one of which is the ability to customise maps according to your choice. Tied with the Firelink technology, Garena Free Fire MAX will allow players to log into the game using the Garena Free Fire account. You will see a 360-degree Lobby and Craftland in the game.

Garena has not talked about Free Fire MAX, but it said on its website that there will be "more realistic maps" and "more immersive gameplay". A new map called Bermuda MAX will be available to players. This means players can expect better gameplay for the battle royale mode. There could be better weapons and vehicles in the game, as well. The graphics of Garena Free Fire MAX are also expected to be better than what you see in the current Garena Free Fire version. There will be a 4-man squad with in-game voice chat available inside Free Fire MAX.

How to get Garena Free Fire MAX

If you pre-registered for the Garena Free Fire MAX before today's launch, it is very likely the game was downloaded to your phone if a Wi-Fi connection was available. Those who pre-registered will get Max Raychaser (Bottom), Gold Royale Voucher (two), Max Raychaser (Facepaint), Cyber Max Skyboard, Max Raychaser (Head) as rewards.

In case you could not pre-register, you can head to the Google Play Store or the App Store to download the game, but you will not get the rewards. The download size for Android is 0.96GB, while it is 1.7GB for iOS.

Garena Free Fire MAX system requirements

You will be able to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android phones running Android 4.1 or higher and on iPhone 6s or higher running iOS 11.0 or later.