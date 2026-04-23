Google hosted its Cloud Next 2026 conference on April 22, announcing plenty of Workspace updates across its products and services. The announcements also included the integration of the Gemini-powered AI Overviews feature to Gmail. This feature is currently available in Search that uses AI to summarise user queries, it will now extend to summarising emails for workplace users of Gmail.

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How you can use AI overviews in Gmail

With AI overviews in Gmail, you can ask questions in plain, everyday language, and the feature will use AI to scan relevant emails to give a summarised response on the information available in the emails.

Google, in a blog post, said, “AI Overviews in Gmail search turns information into answers without the digging. When you search for information in Gmail, Gemini synthesises information from various email threads to create a concise summary of key points.”

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This reduces the hassle of going through multiple email threads, helping users quickly find what they need, save time, and stay on top of conversations without manually opening each message.

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To activate AI Overviews in Gmail, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Open Gmail on your Android phone or tablet.

Step 2: AI overviews will be enabled by default in Gmail; therefore, users simply need to enter a natural language question or a key phrase in the search box.

Step 3: Click on the search icon, and expand or Minimise the AI Overview responses based.

Google has also provided examples on how users can rely on AI Overviews to extract information in Gmail. Use prompts such as, “When is the next meeting with my manager?” “What's the check-in code for my rental?” “Summarise updates for the upcoming launch.” “Show me my concert tickets.” “Confirmation number for my flight tomorrow,” and more.

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AI Overviews in Gmail availability

AI Overviews in Gmail has started to roll out for business, enterprise, and education users via Business Starter, Standard, and Plus, Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus, Google AI Pro and Ultra, Frontline Plus, and Google AI Pro for Education.