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Google Maps gets ‘Ask Maps’ feature in India: Know how this AI feature works’

Google Maps gets ‘Ask Maps’ feature in India: Know how this AI feature works’

With the “Ask Maps” feature, users can quickly search for a location using voice command and also get information about places.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Mar 31, 2026 1:13 PM IST
Google Maps gets ‘Ask Maps’ feature in India: Know how this AI feature works’Ask Maps is coming to India.

Google Maps introduced a Gemini-powered chat feature dubbed “Ask Maps” earlier this month, which brings a conversational experience to users. However, the feature was initially available in selected regions. Now, Google is rolling out the AI feature in India and the US, allowing users to command AI in natural language.

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How the ‘Ask Maps’ feature will work in India

With the “Ask Maps” feature, users can quickly search for a location using voice command and also get information about places like a restaurant with details such as the ideal time to visit, a summary of reviews, and everything on Google Maps. 

This new chat interface is designed to “answer complex, real-world questions” with a single tap on the Ask Maps button, and get responses answered conversationally. It helps users with directions, travel time estimates, and real-world tips. It also helps create itineraries using information from millions of places and reviews from community contributors.

Google Maps also shared examples on X (formerly Twitter) on how Ask Maps features can be used. A post highlighted that it can use live conditions such as weather, sunset times, and more to recommend the best place at the right time.

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Ask Maps can also generate “a custom route based on scenery, historical landmarks, or local events. It can even calculate your departure time backwards so you arrive perfectly synced with the sunset,” the post added.

Google stated that it is working to bring India-specific features to Ask Maps in the coming months. Therefore, it will get more personalised with upcoming updates.

Previously, Google also released the Immersive Navigation feature in the U.S alongside Ask Maps, however, the company has not provided any timeline for the feature to roll out in India.

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Published on: Mar 31, 2026 1:13 PM IST
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