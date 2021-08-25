Google Pixel Buds A-Series goes on sale in India, special launch price of Rs 8,999 until stocks last

Google has kickstarted the sale of Google Pixel Buds A-series in India. Originally priced at Rs 9,999, the TWS earbuds by Google will be available for Rs 8,999 as a special launch-day price put up by the company.

There is another launch offer up for grabs too. The Pixel Buds A-Series will come pre-bundled with the Pixel 4a in a package deal, wherein the TWS earbuds will be available for grabs for just Rs 4,999 during the course of the launch week.

Note that the special launch offer price for the Google Pixel Buds A-Series will be applicable for a limited period, until midnight August 25, 2021, or until stocks last. The bundled package with Pixel 4a will also be limited till midnight August 31, 2021, or until stocks last on Flipkart.

The Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds are available in Clear White colour, at Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and Tata Cliq, with more retail outlets to follow. Some retailer websites have put up additional launch offers on the device.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: What's on offer

Google's latest iteration of true wireless earbuds, the new Pixel Buds A-Series come with Google Assistant hands-free support and real-time translation as a highlight. Google says that they are packed with custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers, with Bass Boost for amplifying deep frequencies.

For a comfortable fit, the new Pixel Buds A-Series feature a spatial vent that reduces in-ear pressure and keeps the fit comfortable over time. Each earbud connects individually to the main device and has an independent transmission power to keep the sound clear.

Pixel Buds A-Series work as standard wireless earbuds with any phone running Bluetooth. Features like the Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Find my Device, Adaptive Sound, and more work on all Pixel and Android devices running Android 6.0+.

Google says that the Pixel Buds A-Series allows users to get real-time translation in more than 40 languages (including Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil). The translation works while the earBuds Are used with Google Pixel or Android 6.0+ phone. All the users need to do is, say "Ok Google, help me speak (name of the language)" to start a conversation.

The earbuds also come with an Adaptive Sound, which increases or decreases the volume based on the surroundings. This feature proves useful while moving from a quiet interior to a noisy street, or while jogging past a loud construction site.

Google says that the Pixel Buds A-Series can deliver up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case. A 15-minute rest in the charging case provides users up to three hours of listening time.