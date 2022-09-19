GTA 6 gameplay videos leak: Vice City locations, protagonists and more new details revealed

Grand Theft Auto VI or GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated open-world games expected to be released sometime around late 2024 or early 2025. The game is currently under development and not much has been revealed about it by the developer officially. A lot has already been said about the upcoming GTA edition, but for the first time, details of its gameplay have surfaced online.

As per the latest reports, around 3GB of video files of the upcoming GTA 6 have been posted on GTAForums by teapotuberhacker. Hackers have managed to get access to more than 90 videos of the game that show some of the key gameplay details. The leakster claims to have received access to the videos directly from Rockstar Games' internal Slack.

The leaker also affirmed to post more videos related to the GTA V and GTA VI source code, assets, and testing builds very soon. All these leaked videos have also been posted on YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, and other gaming forums.



GTA 6 gameplay videos leaked: details revealed

GTA 6 is around two years away from its official release and the leaked videos clearly show the unfinished developments and build. The videos show glimpses of the upcoming GTA 6, the first female protagonist, and a Vice City setting. Previously, it was reported that the upcoming version of the open-world game-- Grand Theft Auto VI will have a female character influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Now leaked footage show a character named Lucia robbing a restaurant and taking hostages.

Various placeholder texts in the videos clearly state that the game is still in the early stage of development. Another leaked video revealed, "Vice City Metro train" which further confirms past reports, which stated that the game will be set in 2002's GTA: Vice City.

The leak is cited to be one of the biggest video game leaks in the history of Rockstar Games. The company has started to file takedown reports to YouTube requesting to remove the GTA 6-related videos.

Notably, it is not the first time that details related to games developed by Rockstar Games developer have surfaced online before the official release. Previously, Trusted Reviews leaked details of Red Dead Redemption 2 ahead of its official launch. Later, the leaker had to pay more than $1 million to charity and issued an apology to the game developer. The incident took place in 2018.

