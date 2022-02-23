HP, Dell dominate the Indian PC market in 2021: IDC report

The Indian PC market witnessed strong sales in 2021 with 44.5 per cent year-over-year (YoY) shipment growth, according to the latest report by International Data Corporation (IDC). It says that the notebook category was the main volume driver as 11.6 million units were shipped last year. The desktop category, which saw a steep decline in 2020, also witnessed 30 per cent YoY growth. This was driven by strong demand in the Education and VLE segments. In 2021, the PC market was dominated by HP, followed by Dell and Lenovo.

The report reveals that HP retained its top position in the PC market with a 31.5 per cent market share. Its shipments grew by 58.7 per cent YoY in CY2021 as it shipped 1.3 million units. IDC says strong demand coupled with consistent supplies helped the brand maintain its top position in the Indian PC market.

Following this, HP India's MD Ketan Patel said, "the PC industry is going through a supercycle owing to the robust growth driven primarily by hybrid work, digital education, gig workers and the gaming segment. With our focus on insights-driven innovation, we are confident that we will stay focused on providing the best offerings to our customers and elevate their computing experience even further."

Dell managed to garner the second spot with a 25.6 per cent market share and 47 per cent YoY growth in CY2021. Lenovo is currently on the third position with a 17.4 per cent share. The company did witness some growth, but constrained supplies impacted its overall shipments, according to the report. IDC says the demand for PCs may not be as high as we have witnessed in the last two years.

Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices, IDC India said, "The market witnessed unprecedented demand for PCs in the last two years in both the commercial and consumer segments, but demand is expected to soften in 2022. While digitalization and remote working are expected to be primary drivers for the SME and enterprise segments, component shortages, supply challenges, and increased prices might continue to impact the government and education segments negatively, leading to further delays in projects."

"We may also witness some traction for the newer vendors in the consumer segment as supplies start improving in the second half of the year," he added.