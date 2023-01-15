Intel announces the world's first processor with 6.0GHz max frequency, meet the Core i9-13900KS

Intel has unveiled the world’s first 6.0GHz max turbo frequency processor, the Intel Core i9-13900KS. This processor, part of the 13th Generation Intel Core processor family, offers up to 6GHz all-core turbo frequency and a high-performance 12MB Intel Smart Cache, delivering the highest performance for demanding workloads.

The main distinction between Intel’s 13900K processor which was launched last year and the new 13900KS is the 200MHz bump in the max turbo clock speed 5.8GHz to 6.0GHz.

The Core i9-13900KS is designed for gaming, content creation, and other intensive tasks, and is capable of powering up to 8 cores and 16 threads for an unparalleled computing experience.

Additionally, the processor offers an advanced DDR5 memory controller, support for Intel Optane Memory, and Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, allowing even more performance than ever before.

The Core i9-13900KS is an ideal choice for gamers and content creators, offering blazing-fast performance with improved energy efficiency and enhanced overclocking capabilities.

“The Core i9-13900KS continues our 13th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family excellence, showcasing the new performance heights made possible by our performance hybrid architecture. Extreme gamers and enthusiasts can now push their everyday performance further than ever before with the first desktop processor in the PC industry to provide 6.0 GHz speeds at stock,” Marcus Kennedy, Intel Client Computing Group manager, Gaming and Channel said.

Intel has priced the 13900KS processor at $699 (Rs56,900).

Intel's new family of 13th-generation processors have significant performance improvements and new features compared to the previous gen. These processors are designed to provide better performance and power efficiency, making them suitable for a wide range of applications and workloads.

