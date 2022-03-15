iOS 15.4 now available to download, lets you unlock iPhone with mask

Apple has started rolling out iOS 15.4 to all eligible models globally. The latest iPhone software can easily be called a highly awaited one because of the features it comes with. You can finally unlock the iPhone while wearing a mask and not requiring an Apple Watch. There are new emojis that you will be able to use after updating, as well as the much-needed anti-stalking feature for AirTags.

To update your iPhone, the process is simple. On your eligible iPhone, go to Settings, followed by General and then Software update. The system will automatically check for new software and you should be able to see iOS 15.4 available for download. Make sure you have a Wi-Fi connection available to your iPhone as it is required for the nearly 1.2GB download size. After the update is downloaded, your iPhone will restart.

The eligible iPhone models for iOS 15.4 include:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xr

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iOS 15.4 features

The highlighted feature of the new iPhone software is Face ID while wearing a mask. What it essentially does is, recognise the area near your eyes when you are wearing a mask to identify you and unlock the iPhone almost as quickly as without a mask. However, people who tried the feature with iOS beta versions reported some misses when the user is wearing glasses, sunglasses, or hats. Apple, meanwhile, also warns users that this feature could make Face ID less secure. Another caveat is that this feature works with iPhone 12 or higher models only.

In addition to new emojis that most iPhones will support initially and Android phones later, the iOS 15.4 software also brings support for anti-stalking features for AirTags. Apple now prompts the user with a privacy notice during the setup that says that using AirTags to track someone without their consent could be a crime and may attract actions from law enforcement.

iPhone users in the US will be happy to hear the new Siri voice. This is a gender-neutral voice that will be available to users only in the US for now. Then, you have the new contactless payments using the iPhone in a feature called "Tap to Pay." But this feature will require third-party apps.

Alongside iOS 15.4, Apple has also rolled out the iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3, which brings support for Universal Control - a feature that lets you use Mac's keyboard and mouse to control an iPad entirely wirelessly and seamlessly. You can easily drag and drop a file from your iPad to your Mac using this feature.