iQOO Neo 7 launched in India: Top specs, features, price, and everything else

The iQOO Neo 7 has been launched in India, and the phone sits in a highly competitive segment that includes players like Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a. The new iQOO phone looks similar to the iQOO Neo 6 of last year, but internally, there are some significant changes. Firstly, the phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 - making it the first smartphone to ship with the SoC (system-on-chip). The cameras are also improved, and so is the charging speed.
We have already covered the iQOO Neo 7 launch and you can read more about it here. If you want to know more about the specifications and features, here is everything you need to know.
Display: The iQOO Neo 7 sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) AMOLED display. The display offers up to 120Hz refresh, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR 10+ certification. The display also offers Blue Light certification.
Processor: The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. To recall, the Neo 6 draws power from Snapdragon 870 SoC by Qualcomm.
Cameras: The iQOO Neo 7 carries three cameras on the back. The main one is a 64-megapixel sensor accompanied by two 2-megapixel cameras. The front panel houses a 16-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout.
Battery: The iQOO Neo 7 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging. There's no wireless charging support. The box includes a 120W charger.
Software: The phone runs on Android 13 with a custom skin on top.
Variants: The iQOO Neo 7 comes in two storage variants. The base variant has 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The top variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
-Despite weighing 193 grams, the weight distribution on the iQOO Neo 7 is impressive. The phone feels extremely light to hold. The finish is polycarbonate; however, it has a texture which gives the impression of glass.
-The iQOO Neo 7 supports 120W fast charging. With the bundled charger, the phone can attain a 100 per cent charge in roughly 25 minutes. 10 minutes of charging offers roughly 50 per cent battery.
-The camera app also comes bundled with loads of features. There's a Vlog mode to help upcoming creators make Instagram-Reel-style videos. Users can also dual-view video recording mode that uses the front and back cameras simultaneously.
-The iQOO Neo 7 also supports 5G. It has more 5G bands support (11 bands) than iQOO Neo 6.
The iQOO Neo 7's price in India starts at Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 33,999 in India.
Customers will also get a Rs 1,500-worth instant discount bank offer with select banks. It is available to buy on Amazon and iQOO channels.
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today