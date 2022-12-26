Jio 5G: Full list of eligible cities, how to activate and price in India

India's leading telecom operator Jio is deploying 5G network connectivity across the country at a rapid pace. Mukesh Ambani headed telco is India's first significant telecom operator to establish 5G standalone (SA) network. Which means, Jio's 5G network connection is not dependable on the existing 4G core. Instead, the standalone 5G architecture is based on an end-to-end core 5G network that is built from scratch.

Notably, Jio is offering 5G connectivity to users on an invitational basis. Dubbed as Jio True 5G, the telecom operator has launched the 5G network in around 50 Indian cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Varanasi, Ahmedabad and more.

Jio 5G eligible cities

Here is the list of cities where Jio 5G is available-

Delhi

Mumbai

Varanasi

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Nathdwara

Pune

Gurugram

Noida

Ghaziabad

Faridabad

And in all 33-district headquarters of Gujarat.



Jio 5G in more cities

During the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Jio, the telecom operator announced that it will deploy 5G across major cities in India by the end of 2022. Further, the telecom operator is aiming for PAN India coverage Jio 5G by December 2023.



Jio 5G welcome offer

Since Jio is offering the 5G connectivity on an invitational basis, users living in 5G enabled cities with 5G compatible smartphones will get the invite. After getting the 5G invite, Jio users will be able to use unlimited 5G data along with the existing entitlements under the active recharges/plans. The additional unlimited 5G data will be valid as long as the validity of the active base plan.

Further, the Jio 5G welcome Offer will be available to Jio customers who are in good Jio 5G-network coverage area most of the time and have a valid active prepaid OR postpaid plan. According to Jio, customers with an active plan of Rs 239 or higher will only be able to use the 5G services.

Meanwhile here is the list of smartphones which supports Jio 5G- Jio 5G will work only on these bands: check if your smartphone supports them

How to activate Jio 5G

If you have received the Jio welcome but are still not able to connect to 5G network-