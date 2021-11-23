Jio lost 1.9 crore mobile subscribers in September, Airtel adds around 3 lakh users, as per TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday released subscriber data for the month of September 2021. Airtel added 2.74 lakh mobile subscribers in September while Jio and Vodafone Idea lost 1.9 crore users and 10.77 lakh subscribers respectively. Airtel gained a 0.08 per cent market share of wireless subscribers, while Reliance Jio's user base declined 4.29 per cent in September.

As of September 30, 2021, the private access service providers held 89.99 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.01 per cent. Jio held a market share of over 36 per cent, while Airtel had a market share of over 30 per cent. Vodafone Idea held a market share of 23.15 per cent. The wireless tele-density in India decreased from 86.78 per cent at the end of August 2021 to 85.20 per cent at the end of September 2021.

Wireless subscriptions in urban areas decreased to 63.78 crores at the end of September 2021 and that in rural areas fell to 52.81 crores during the same period.

"As on 30 September 2021, the top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (424.84 million), Bharti Airtel (203.45 million), Vodafone Idea (122.36 million), BSNL (19.10 million), and Tikona Infinet Ltd. (0.30 million)," TRAI said.

In terms of wireline subscribers BSNL, Airtel and Jio had the highest market share with 33.85 per cent, 22.91 per cent and 20.08 per cent respectively. However, it was Jio that added the maximum wireline subscribers, which was over 2 lakh subscribers, Airtel with over 1.2 lakh subscribers, and Vodafone Idea with 3100 subscribers.

Coming to broadband, TRAI noted that the top five Wired Broadband Service providers were BSNL with 5.05 million subscribers, Reliance Jio with 3.94 million subscribers, Airtel with 3.85 million subscribers, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) with 1.96 million subscribers and Hathway Cable & Datacom with 1.08 million subscribers. The top five Wireless Broadband Service providers were Reliance Jio with 424.84 million subscribers, Airtel with 203.45 million subscribers, Vodafone Idea with 122.36 million subscribers, BSNL with 19.10 million subscribers and Tikona Infinet with 0.30 million subscribers.