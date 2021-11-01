JioPhone Next will support SIM cards from other telecom operators, but there is a catch

JioPhone Next is going on sale in India starting Diwali i.e. November 4, 2021. The affrdable 4G smartphone is the result of a partnership between Jio and Google. It is supposed to be the most affordable smartphone in the world. It costs Rs 6,499 in India without any offers or financing options. Clearly, not the 'most'affordable smartphone. If you opt for Jio's EMI options, then you can get the JioPhone Next for Rs 1,999. I will explain these options later.

For now, let's focus on another aspect which is creating a lot of confusion. India Today Tech has received a lot of queries around the SIM support on JioPhone Next. In the past, Jio has launched phones that were only compatible with its own SIM cards. That's not the case with the JioPhone Next.

The new smartphone has dual SIM support, which means that you can use it with SIM cards from other telecom operators. However, it's not as simple as it sounds. The smartphone will show an error if both your SIM cards are from non-Jio operators. So, you will have to use at least one SIM card from Jio all the time.

Even if you use one SIM from Jio and one from non-Jio operator, the smartphone will run mobile data only through the Jio SIM. The second SIM can only be used to make or receive calls. The simplest way is to use the phone with Jio SIM cards. In this case, both the SIM cards can be used for calling or internet access.

As for the specifications, the JioPhone Next features a 5.5-inches HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can further be expanded up to 512GB with microSD cards. I have spent some time with the JioPhone Next and you can check the initial thoughts on India Today Tech.

The phone has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front selfie camera. It is 4G enabled and is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with support for 5W charging. The device supports dual SIM with SIM 1 locked with Jio.