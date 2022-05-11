JioSaavn & aha offer joint subscriptions to expand user base

Telugu video OTT player aha and Reliance Industries-backed audio OTT service JioSaavn have teamed up to offer annual subscriptions of both at the price of one as streaming services are trying to amass paying subscribers in the large but price-sensitive Indian market.

Both aha and JioSaavn will offer one-year subscription of both apps to the new users for Rs 399 from May 10, 2022, compared to their combined actual annual subscription price of Rs 798.

The partnership will allow new users to stream 80 million plus audio tracks on JioSaavn and access to 250+ films, series and original shows such as Unstoppable, Telugu Indian Idol, Bheemla Nayak, DJ Tillu , and many more on aha.

“The association will drive organic subscription growth for both platforms while adding value to their new users that sign up for this offer,” the press note released on Wednesday said.

“Our partnership with JioSaavn reemphasises our commitment to generate better value for our users with exclusive partnerships,” said aha CEO Ajit K Thakur.

JioSaavn says it has more than 100 million monthly active users (MAUs). Telugu actor Allu Arjun-backed aha, launched in 2020, claims to have more than 1.8 million paid subscribers. The OTT player is owned by Arha Media & Broadcasting, a joint venture between Geetha Arts and real estate business group My Home Group.

Several video OTT players have been announcing expanded content slates as they invest more into original shows and movies to attract viewers and convert them into paying subscribers. For instance, ZEE5 recently announced more than 80 original titles for 2022, while Amazon Prime Video has lined up more than 40 original titles for the next two years.

There are more than 40 million paying OTT subscribers in India, according to Ormax Media. But it is only about a tenth of the total OTT viewership in India. India’s video OTT market, home to more than 40 players, is heating up with a dozen or so regional players entering the fray over the past two years.

With many of the paying subscribers in the metro cities already paying for 2-3 OTT apps, the streaming services have been turning towards regional content, especially in Tamil and Telugu, to woo subscribers from the smaller cities and towns of India.



Also Read: Facebook parent Meta, AMD partner for a mobile infrastructure program

Also Read: American Express appoints Manoj Adlakha as SVP; Sanjay Khanna as interim CEO