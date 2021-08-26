Kanye West's new music gadget Donda Stem player will let you customise songs

American rapper Kanye West, who will soon be known as "Ye", has launched a new music device called Donda Stem player. The Steam player has been named after an upcoming album Donda. The music player lets users customise any song, this means that users can control the vocals, bass, drums, samples and also add effects or split any songs into stems. The music player will ship with West's upcoming album Donda.

The speaker has a round shape and is made up of soft silicone blended skin. If you take a closer look, it may appear like a little tan puck to you. The Stem player has buttons to control the volume and a headphone jack, which means that you can listen to music privately and also use it as a Bluetooth speaker. The player is equipped with a 97DB speaker The front facade of the speaker has four light bars which are apparently touch-sensitive light sliders, which can be used while customising songs. The speaker has a USB-Type C port and an internal storage of 8GB. It comes with support for a wide range of music formats including AIFF, .AIF, .FLAC, .M4A, .MP3, .WAV, .WAVE, .AAC, .ALAC, and .MP4.

The website reveals that using the Donda Stem player, users can control the vocals of the song, controls drums, bass and samples. They can isolate parts and split any song into stems and also add effects to the song. The player also offers 4-channel lossless audio mixing, real-time loop and speed control, tactile effects, save playback and share mixes and customise colours.

The Stem player has been launched at a price $200 (Rs 14,844 approximately). The music player is available in the US and the UK for now. It comes with a warranty of one year.

The Donda Stem player has been developed by Yeezy Tech and Kano. West has been reportedly working on the product since 2019. A promotional video of the player was leaked back in March 2020.