Karnataka HC quashes UP Police notice to Twitter India MD in case of assault on man in Ghaziabad

In a relief to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari, the Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed a notice sent to him by the Uttar Pradesh Police asking to appear in person to record his statement in a case related to circulation of video of assault on an elderly man at Loni in Ghaziabad.

The court allowed the police to record Maheshwari's statement through virtual mode or by visiting his office or home, news agency ANI reported.

The Ghaziabad Police had last month booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, among others, for circulation of the video in which the elderly man was seen claiming that he was allegedly thrashed by some young men who also asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on June 5.

The police claim the video was shared to cause communal unrest.

The Ghaziabad police had issued notice to Maheshwari under Section 41-A of the CrPC on June 21 asking him to report at the Loni Border police station at 10.30am on June 24.

Maheshwari had moved the Karnataka High Court as he lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka. On June 24, the High Court, in an interim order, had restrained the Ghaziabad police from initiating any coercive action against him.