Laid off 3 times in 4 months: Techie shares he got fired from Snap, Amazon and now Google

While 2022 witnessed a bloodbath of mass layoffs, the start of 2023 just broke all hell. Amazon, Twitter, Google, Salesforce and around 90 other tech companies globally fired more than 50,000 employees. Techies who were earlier rejoicing for the good pay jobs and work culture are now anxious about the future. Amid the mass layoffs, hirings are almost closed or limited in the industry. Even the people who get new jobs after getting fired are not safe, as the new hires are vulnerable to losing their job again. So and so that an IT professional got fired from 3 companies in the last 4 months.

In a viral post on the anonymous workplace app- Blind, a software engineer shared that he was recently fired by Google after joining in the last two months. But this is not the first time he got fired in the recent back-to-back layoffs in the IT sector. Before Google he was laid off by Amazon in November and Snap in September. "Guess date of hire is a pretty reliable metric for layoffs when dealing with several thousand of employees, but I'm not sure what to do now. I'm very fortunate to have had multiple overlapping severances at this point but need to find employment soon." he wrote in his post on Blind.

So he lost his job 3 times in the last 4 months. While he received multiple severance pay, his way ahead for the future is all blurred just like other employees who lost their job recently. "Any big tech still hiring? Should I take a few months off and try again in the summer? Go to a start up? It feels like no matter what, I'll inevitably end up laid off as a new hire, so I'm not sure if it's worth looking for employment," he further wrote.

Amazon recently fired around 18000 employees, while Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced to reduce the company's total head count by 12,000, slashing around 6% of its global workforce. Microsoft also announced layoffs recently and fired 10,000 employees, around 5% of its total workforce citing slow revenue growth and macroeconomic factors. Elon Musk's headed that Twitter is also reducing and restructuring its workforce in phases and many employees lost their jobs in its international offices.

While there is no fixed criteria or metric for selection of employees to be laid off, yet freshers or newly hired employees are mostly impacted. This can be due to the mass hirings which went across the tech sector after the pandemic. But due to economic slowdown, companies are again reducing the cost by slashing the workforce count. However, many high-profile employees also lost their job in big tech giants like Amazon, Google and other companies.