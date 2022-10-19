Last minute Diwali gifting ideas for gadgets under Rs 2,000. Check all options

The Diwali weekend is upon us and if you’re still too busy to go shopping, e-commerce is your only escape. Gadgets are an easy pick and probably the most practical options too. We are going to list some of the best gifting options under the price of Rs 2,000. You can also make good use of bank offers and deals currently being offered by almost all e-commerce platforms. Some of the popular product segments you can look at are smartwatches, fitness bands, Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, powerbanks, streaming devices and smartphone accessories.

Here are some last minute gifting ideas for gadgets under Rs 2,000:

Xiaomi Mi 20,000 mAh Powerbank: The powerbank will can be purchased at a price of Rs 1,799. The new device offers a charging speed of 18 watt. The powerbank can be charged through a Type-C port or micro USB port. You can charge multiple devices using different ports.

Syska 20000 mAh Powerbank: If you’re looking for an even better value deal, you can opt for the Syska 20,000 mAh powerbank which offers 10W fast charging. The powerbank uses a microUSB port to charge but you get two USB A output ports. You can buy it for Rs 999

boAt Stone 650 10W Bluetooth Speaker: The speaker offers upto 7 hours Pplayback, IPX5 and Integrated Controls (Blue). The speaker comes with a 1800mAh battery unit. It also offers dual connectivity via its Bluetooth v4.2 and AUX. You can purchase it at a price of Rs 1,498.

boAt Airdopes 141: The True Wireless Earbuds come with a claimed playtime of 42 hours (earbuds and case combined). There’s also a Beast Mode (low latency upto 80ms) for gaming. It also gets ENx Tech, ASAP Charge, IWP, IPX4 water resistance and touch controls. You can buy it at a price of Rs 1,098.

Oppo Enco Buds: This Bluetooth True Wireless earbuds can be purchased at a price of Rs 1,098. It comes with a mic and offers a combined battery backup of 24 hours. The earbuds also support Dolby Atmos noise cancellation during calls, IP54 dust & water resistant.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: Amazon is offering a Lite version of the Fire TV stick that is limited to streaming FullHD content but comes at an extremely affordable entry point of Rs 1,899. The new Fire TV stick comes with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite but you don’t get any TV controls. However, the FireTV stick does support HDR and HDR10+ as HLG. The Fire TV Stick comes with an internal storage of 8GB and no volume control buttons.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch: The full touch smartwatch comes with a 1.69-inch display. The watch supports 60 sports modes and it also gets IP68 water and dust protection. The watch can track Sp02 (blood oxygen) and buyers can access 100 cloud based watch faces. The watch can be purchased at Rs 1,499.

MI Smart Band 5: The new Xiaomi fitness band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED color display. The band gets 2-week battery life, personal activity intelligence (PAI) feature, 11 sports mode, heart rate sensor and women's health tracking feature. You can buy it for Rs 1,999.