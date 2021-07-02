Mi and Redmi TVs are getting expensive in India due to supply chain shortages

Xiaomi's Mi and Redmi smart TVs are getting expensive in India starting Thursday, July 1. The televisions under both the line-ups have received price hike due to global supply chain shortages. Xiaomi has confirmed that there will be a price hike between 3 and 6 percent across different models. In an emailed statement to India Today Tech, Xiaomi confirmed that the cost is being increased because of price hike of major components in smartphones, smart TVs and other electronic gadgets.

These components include - chipsets, display panels, display driver, back panels, battery etc. The latest price hike will only affect Xiaomi smartphones though and not other products. However, the company had recently increased the price of its affordable smartphone Redmi Note 10.

"Since the last one year, we have witnessed shortages across the supply chain. Due to massive demand-supply mismatch, the majority of components used in smartphones, Smart TV and other electronics gadgets have seen constant upward movement in their prices," the statement from Xiaomi read.

The statement also cites an increase in shipping charges, claiming that it has affected almost all technology players including Xiaomi.

"This, coupled with an unprecedented increase in shipping charges has had an effect on almost all the technology players including us. While we have tried to absorb the increasing costs, some of our products have witnessed a price hike. We also foresee an inevitable increase of 3-6% in prices of our smart TVs from July 1 onwards," the statement read.

Xiaomi has not confirmed which smart TV models are receiving a price hike but reports suggest that at least 10 models will now be costlier. The price hike can be between Rs 5002,000, depending on the model.

Xiaomi entered the India market with Mi TVs and has dominated the category since. It was only this year that it also introduced a more affordable Redmi TV. At the same time, it pushed towards the premium segment with the launch of Mi QLED TV 75 which is now company's most expensive TV in the country. A