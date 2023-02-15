Microsoft finally kills Internet Explorer, forces users to transition to new browser 

Microsoft has finally pulled the plug on Internet Explorer. Microsoft permanently disabled Internet Explorer on the systems running on Windows 10. The company had shared its plan of uprooting the oldest browser through an Microsoft Edge update, which will prohibit users from accessing Internet Explorer 11 on most client versions of Windows 10.The company had announced the plan to permanently get rid of the Internet Explorer, back in December 2022.

"The Microsoft Edge update will be delivered to all devices—both commercial and consumer—at the same time, and users will be unable to reverse the change. Additionally, redirection from IE11 to Microsoft Edge will be included as part of all future Microsoft Edge updates," Microsoft said on an FAQ page.

Microsoft previously stated that if an organization has already switched to a newer browser called Microsoft Edge with IE mode, they will not be affected by the removal of internet explorer. In other words, they can keep using the newer browser without any problems.

However, for those who still use IE11, certain visual references like icons on the Start Menu and taskbar will be removed by a Windows security update scheduled for June 13, 2023.

This means that if you're used to seeing those icons, they won't be there anymore after that update."IE11 visual references, such as the IE11 icons on the Start Menu and taskbar, will be removed by the June 2023 Windows security update ("B" release) scheduled for June 13, 2023," the FAQ page read.

Internet Explorer, or IE, was first launched in 1995 as part of the Windows 95 operating system. It quickly rose to fame and became the dominant web browser, with a market share of over 90 per cent in the early 2000s. However, Internet Explorer faced increasing competition from rival browsers such as Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, and Apple Safari. These browsers offered faster speeds, better security, and a more user-friendly experience. This led to the downfall of Intent Explorer.

In an attempt to improve the performance of the browser, Microsoft released the IE 11 in 2013. By that time, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox had already taken over IE's throne. The Internet Explorer had become synonymous with slow loading speeds, security vulnerabilities, and compatibility issues.



In 2015, Microsoft announced its new web browser, Microsoft Edge, which was intended to replace Internet Explorer. Edge was built on a completely new platform, with improved performance and security features. However, even with the release of Edge, Internet Explorer continued to be included in Windows as a legacy browser.