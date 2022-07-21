scorecardresearch
News
TECHNOLOGY
Microsoft Teams is down, 3 alternate options you can use instead 

Feedback

Microsoft Teams is down, 3 alternate options you can use instead 

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app 

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app  Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app 

Microsoft Teams, the virtual meeting platform by Microsoft has been down for several users. While Teams is down, here are a few platforms you can use meanwhile: 

Google Meet 

Google Meet is a video-communication platform developed by Google. It offers multi-way audio and video calls with a resolution up to 720 pixels. The platform also has a chat feature. Users can access the meeting via desktops as well as their mobile phones. It is browser compatible and also has a mobile application. A max 250 members can attend a Google meet. 

Zoom 

Zoom is a video conferencing platform developed by Zoom Video Communications. The platform offers free video calls for up to 100 participants for 40-minute long meetings beyond which customers have to pay a fee. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.  

Skype 

Skype also offers video calling features to its users. The platform is created by Skype Technologies, which is a division of Microsoft. Skype supports conference calls, video chats, and screen sharing between 100 people at a time for free. 

What Microsoft has to say 

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app, but did not disclose details on how many users were affected. 

 However, there were more than 4,800 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams at about 10 P.M (Eastern Time) ET, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The web monitoring firm also showed there were more than 150 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Office 365. 

Also Read: Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users - BusinessToday

Also Read: Google launches Pixel 6a in India; check price, features - BusinessToday

 

TAGS:

BT TV