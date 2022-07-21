Microsoft Teams is down, 3 alternate options you can use instead 

Microsoft Teams, the virtual meeting platform by Microsoft has been down for several users. While Teams is down, here are a few platforms you can use meanwhile:

Google Meet

Google Meet is a video-communication platform developed by Google. It offers multi-way audio and video calls with a resolution up to 720 pixels. The platform also has a chat feature. Users can access the meeting via desktops as well as their mobile phones. It is browser compatible and also has a mobile application. A max 250 members can attend a Google meet.

Zoom

Zoom is a video conferencing platform developed by Zoom Video Communications. The platform offers free video calls for up to 100 participants for 40-minute long meetings beyond which customers have to pay a fee. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.

Skype

Skype also offers video calling features to its users. The platform is created by Skype Technologies, which is a division of Microsoft. Skype supports conference calls, video chats, and screen sharing between 100 people at a time for free.

What Microsoft has to say

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage where users were unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features on the app, but did not disclose details on how many users were affected.