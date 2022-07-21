Google launches Pixel 6a in India; check price, features

As a part of the global launch, Google Pixel 6a will be available in India starting July 28. Announced at Google I/O in May, it is priced at Rs 43,999, the smartphone can be pre-booked for Rs 39,999 and will be available on Flipkart.



Google has joined the likes of Apple who design their own chip. The Pixel 6a is powered by the Google Tensor chip, the first to be designed by Google, which the company claims makes the Pixel 6a super-fast and responsive. Other features include Titan M2 chip for security, five years of security updates, adaptive battery and camera features including Magic Eraser.



On the features front, Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The dual camera setup at the rear sports a 12MP main camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera with features such as Magic Eraser and Nightsight. The Tensor GS101 chipset is the same which powers the Pixel 6 series. Running Android 12, the model launched in India is a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage one and a 4,306mAh battery with support for fast charging. It comes with highly accurate speech recognition features including Recorder, Live Caption, and Live Translate. The Pixel 6a is available in two colour options: Charcoal and Chalk.



Along with the Pixel 6a, Google has also launched Pixel Buds Pro for Rs 19,990.

It features Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal for adapting to your unique ear shape, and the earbuds fit in your ear canal to maximise. Pixel Buds Pro features transparency mode for the moments when you want to be fully immersed, like when running or crossing streets. Supporting wireless charging, the buds can offer 11 hours of listening time or up to 7 hours with Active Noise Cancellation turned on.

Also read: Google Wallet to replace Google Pay in some countries, rolls out to Android users