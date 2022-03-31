Microsoft to host its annual Build developer event on May 24

Microsoft has announced the date of its annual developer conference. The company's Build 2022 developer event will take place on May 24 and will last until May 26. The event will be held virtually, just like the last two years. The registration for the event will be open at the end of April and users will be able to attend it for free.

While Microsoft hasn't yet revealed what it could announce, the event will likely be focused on the latest Microsoft technologies, and improvements that we will see in Windows and Office. The software giant is expected to talk about the new updates that might be coming to Windows, Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio, Edge, Azure, and more.

Microsoft has also lined up a Window 11-related event, which will be held on April 5. The teaser suggests that the company could announce some new features that will be focused on hybrid work. Again, the details regarding this event are scarce right now and we will have to wait for a few more days to know more about what Microsoft has in store for us.

After Microsoft, Google and Apple will also host their annual developer conference. Google has already revealed that its I/O event will begin on May 11 and last for two days. At the event, the search giant is widely expected to launch its affordable Pixel 6a smartphone. It will offer a sneak peek of its upcoming Android mobile operating system, Android 13. We could also see the launch of Google's first Pixel Watch, which is rumored to feature a round dial, Wear OS interface, 32GB of storage, and more.

Apple, on the other hand, will likely hold its Worldwide Developer Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. Though, the dates for the same are not out yet. You can expect Apple to reveal the dates in the coming weeks. At this year's annual developer conference, Apple will likely announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Monterey, WatchOS 8, and more. Last year, the Cupertino giant also announced the addition of new functionalities to AirPods and benefits to its Cloud+ service.