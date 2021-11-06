Moto E30 with Unisoc T700 chipset, 48-megapixel camera launched: Price and specifications

After launching the Moto E40, Motorola has now made yet another budget official in the market. The Lenovo-owned company has launched the Moto E30 in the European market. The Moto E30 has the same specs as the Moto E40, it features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+, Unisoc T700 chipset and more. However, the only difference is that the Moto E30 runs on the Android GO edition and not Android 11, which is used by the Moto E40.

Moto E30 also features the same design as the Moto E40. Motorola had launched the Moto E40 in the budget category. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM, Unisoc 7000 processor, 48-megapixel camera sensor. The E40 comes in a polycarbonate build, a triple-camera setup on the rear along with a typical Motorola fingerprint sensor at the rear of the device.

Moto E30: Price and availability

Moto E30 is priced at EUR 100 (roughly Rs 8,570) for the single 2GB+32GB variant. The price of the smartphone was spotted on the Aldi Belgium website. Motorola has not revealed whether the smartphone will be launched in other markets including India. However, Motorola had recently unveiled the Moto E40 in India for Rs 9499, it is not very likely whether the Moto E30 will be launched in the country. The smartphone has been offered in colours including Mineral Grey and Digital Blue colours.

Moto E30: Specifications and features

Moto E30 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, which has an HD+ 720p resolution,90Hz refresh rate. The display has a pixel density of 268 PPI. The E30 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 processor. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on the Android Go edition.

In terms of camera, the Moto E30 features a triple-camera setup on the rear which includes a 48MP primary main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery with support for a 10W charger.

For connectivity, the smartphone has a dual-SIM card slot, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port.