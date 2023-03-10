Moto G73 5G with dual cameras and 120Hz display launched in India, priced at Rs 18,999

The Moto G73 5G was officially launched in India today, weeks after the launch company introduced the Moto E13 for entry-level users. The new Motorola smartphone is again designed for users on a tight budget, though it packs much better features and hardware. For instance, the Moto G73 5G includes 8GB of RAM, while most rival smartphones in this price range come with 6GB of RAM. The display offers up to 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience. Additionally, Motorola boasts a clean Android 13 experience with Moto G73 5G.

Moto G73 5G price in India

The Moto G73 5G's price in India is set at Rs 18,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. As a part of the launch, Motorola has announced that customers can get an additional discount worth Rs 2,000 on select bank cards.

The Moto G73 will come in two colour variants: Midnight Blue and Lucent White. The smartphone will go on sale on March 16 at 12 PM on Flipkart and official Motorola channels.

Moto G73 5G specifications

The new Moto G73 5G uses a PMMA material on the back that offers a glass-like smooth finish, though the built is technically plastic. The rear cameras come inside a tiny rectangular module that also adopts the same as the smartphone. Motorola is promising water-resistant built, and the package also includes a transparent silicone case.

It sports a 6.5-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a tiny hole-punch at the centre that houses the selfie camera. The Moto G73 measures 8.29mm in thickness and weighs 181 grams.

The back includes a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens that can also double as a macro camera. Motorola says the 50-megapixel primary camera has "Ultra Pixel" technology. It appears to be a pixel-binning tech that combines several pixels into one larger pixel. This large pixel now includes more details, and as a result, users get better pictures. The primary camera can also record Full-HD videos at 60fps.

The front includes a 16-megapixel primary camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone also features a 5,000mAh battery life that is touted to offer "all-day" backup. The battery supports 30W TurboPower charging and the charger is included in the box. Motorola is also boasting the Moto G73's clean Android 13 experience, and Airtel and Jio can also use 5G services.