“Never put all your eggs in one basket,” fintech CTO warns after Anthropic suspends 60+ accounts

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has now become a dependent force for modern startups, but it may also be a single point of failure. But what happens when the AI tool suddenly stops working? That’s exactly what happened to an entrepreneur of a fintech company called Belo.

Pato Molina, the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), shared a post on X over the weekend that has been trending. Recently, Anthropic suddenly suspended more than 60 accounts from using Claude, including Belo. The suspension disrupted the company’s operations, including key workflows, employee accounts, integrations, and access to past conversations. Molina shared the experience and a warning to startups on “Never put all your eggs in one basket.”

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@claudeai you took down our entire organization with 60+ accounts belonging to a legitimate company for no apparent reason, without any explanations. The only way to appeal the decision is by filling out a Google Form? Very bad UX and customer service. pic.twitter.com/lV4IXiI3B5 — Pato Molina (@patomolina) April 17, 2026

Also read: Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.7 is here: Check improvements, safety features, and what’s new

Molina on X said, “@claudeai you took down our entire organisation with 60+ accounts belonging to a legitimate company for no apparent reason, without any explanations. The only way to appeal the decision is by filling out a Google Form? Very bad UX and customer service.”

Anthropic’s policy violation led to suspension

As per the shared screenshot by Molina, Anthropic suspended Belo’s 60+ account due to potential violations. Anthropic’s message read, “Our automated systems detected a high volume of signals associated with your account which violate our Usage Policy.

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“As a result, we have revoked your access to Claude. To appeal our decision, please fill out this form or learn more about the appeals process here.”

In a follow-up post, Molina showed concern about companies depending on a single AI provider, as the suspension took down the entire organisation without any prior warning. “Which specific policy we breached, I haven’t the faintest idea: we simply got an email, and that was it, goodbye Claude,” the post stated.

Contar con más de una plataforma de IA dentro de una empresa tiene ventajas y desventajas.



La principal ventaja es la continuidad operativa ante una interrupción del servicio, como nos está pasando con Claude. En nuestro caso también tenemos Gemini, pero el cambio implica perder… — Pato Molina (@patomolina) April 18, 2026

“Integrations, skills, conversation histories: everything lost or, in the best-case scenario, on indefinite hold. A huge lesson for any software company that relies on AI tools in critical processes. Never put all your eggs in one basket,” he added.

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Also read: Anthropic’s latest AI model ‘Mythos’ triggers urgent risk review by UK regulators: Report

After the post and shared concerns, Anthropic revoked the access after over 15 hours. The company said that it was a “It was a false positive.” However, the incident has raised a bigger debate about relying on a single AI provider.

Molina said, “Having more than one AI platform within a company has advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage is operational continuity in the event of a service disruption.”

Nos restauraron el acceso. Aparentemente fue un falso positivo. Y como siempre: Tuiter es servicio. https://t.co/8GcHFI6t3u pic.twitter.com/ajwkLgSD5o — Pato Molina (@patomolina) April 18, 2026

“The biggest disadvantage is operational complexity: you have to train the team on each of the platforms you use, which consumes time and money. Integrations between AI platforms are also not simple, and maintenance becomes more cumbersome,” he added.

