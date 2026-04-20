Satellite phones in India: Not banned, but tightly regulated, here’s what you need to know

A satellite phone can work from the middle of the ocean or the top of the Himalayas, but in India, using one without permission can land you in serious trouble.

Despite not being outright illegal, these devices sit in one of the most tightly controlled corners of the country’s telecom regime, shaped by security concerns, past terror attacks and the challenge of monitoring off-grid communication.

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Not banned, but heavily restricted

Satellite phones are not completely banned in India, but their use is tightly regulated under the Telecommunications Act, 2023. Operating one legally requires prior approval, either a licence or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Even with permissions, only specific services are allowed. In practice, satellite connectivity via BSNL tied to Inmarsat is permitted under strict conditions. Other global networks, such as Thuraya and Iridium, are not authorised for use in India.

Any satellite phone brought into the country must be declared at customs and backed by prior approval. Failure to comply can result in confiscation, fines or arrest. Several foreign governments, including the United States, have issued advisories warning citizens against carrying such devices into India without clearances.

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To be sure, the rules apply equally to Indian nationals and foreign visitors.

Why India keeps satellite phones on a tight leash

The restrictions stem primarily from national security concerns. Satellite phones operate independently of terrestrial telecom networks, which means they can bypass conventional monitoring systems used by law enforcement agencies.

This creates a blind spot for intelligence tracking, particularly in sensitive regions such as Jammu and Kashmir.

The regulatory stance hardened significantly after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, when terrorists used Thuraya satellite phones to coordinate with handlers outside India.

Recently, during the Pahalgam terror attacks, Indian security agencies probed suspected use of a Huawei satellite-enabled smartphone. Huawei, a Chinese company banned from operating in India, manufactures several smartphones with built-in satellite communication features, including the Mate 60 Pro, P60 series, and nova 11 Ultra. These devices are designed to connect exclusively to China’s Tiantong-1 satellite network, managed by China Telecom.

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Must read: A hidden Chinese Huawei phone surfaces in Pahalgam attack probe. Here’s what we know

These phones feature internal satellite antennas and specialised chips, allowing them to connect without external equipment. Services require China Telecom SIM cards and subscription plans. Designed for emergency use, the phones offer low-bandwidth voice and text services, operating even in areas with no cellular coverage.

What the law says

Section 6 of The Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933: It's illegal to possess “any wireless telegraphy apparatus, other than a wireless transmitter, in contravention of the provisions of section 3 [of the Act]”.



It's illegal to possess “any wireless telegraphy apparatus, other than a wireless transmitter, in contravention of the provisions of section 3 [of the Act]”. Section 3 of The Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933: No person shall possess wireless telegraphy apparatus” without a license “save as provided by Section 4.



No person shall possess wireless telegraphy apparatus” without a license “save as provided by Section 4. Section 4 of The Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933: It allows the central government to make rules under the Act to: “exempt any person or any class of persons from the provisions of this Act either generally or subject to prescribed conditions, or in respect of specified wireless telegraphy apparatus”.

How satellite phones work

Unlike regular smartphones that rely on cell towers, satellite phones connect directly to satellites orbiting the Earth. This allows them to function in areas where traditional networks do not exist, such as remote mountains, deserts or oceans.

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Devices like Garmin’s inReach use satellite networks such as Iridium to send and receive messages even without mobile coverage. Because of this architecture, satellite phones often come with external antennas and a bulkier design compared to modern smartphones.

Major global satellite service providers include Iridium, Inmarsat, Thuraya, and Globalstar, each offering varying levels of global coverage.

Satellite phones vs smartphones

The key difference lies in connectivity. Smartphones depend on terrestrial cell towers, which limit their functionality in remote or uninhabited regions. Satellite phones, on the other hand, communicate directly with satellites, enabling coverage across most parts of the planet.

Some hybrid devices, such as the Thuraya X5-Touch, combine satellite connectivity with GSM/LTE support, but such devices remain restricted in India unless explicitly permitted.