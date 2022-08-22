No, Apple may not ditch iPhone 14 mini this year

iPhone 14 launch is nearing. If we go by reports, Apple will launch four new iPhone 14 models this year. A new report now suggests that the company will bring the iPhone 13 mini successor, dubbed the iPhone 14 mini. Now, that's surprising because past reports suggested that the company will ditch the mini model this year and launch a Max model dubbed the iPhone 14 Max.

Popular tipster Evan Blass said that Apple will launch four new iPhones this year, including the iPhone 14 mini. Blass revealed new details in collaboration with 91Mobiles. He clearly mentioned that the four new iPhone models include the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 mini, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, this is very different from all the previous rumours that said that there would be no iPhone 14 mini this year.

Past reports suggested that the mini model was impacting the sales of the iPhone SE series and hence Apple has decided to ditch the mini this year. The new report tells a completely new story. This also means that the much-talked-about "iPhone 14 Max" will not launch this year and will only be limited to rumour mills.

iPhone 14 launch and release date

The tipster also shared fresh information about the launch and release date of the iPhone 14 series. Reiterating the past reports, Blass said that the iPhone 14 series will launch on September 7, which is almost a week before Apple usually launches its new iPhones. He also noted that the new iPhones will go on sale for the first time on September 16. We believe the release date will be the same for the world, including India.

Going by Apple's track record and the leaks circulating on the internet, all new iPhones launching this year will come with the latest A16 Bionic chip and iOS 16 out-of-the-box. The new iPhones are also expected to see the camera as well as battery improvements.

Notably, Apple hasn't confirmed any details about the iPhone 14 series yet. But we expect the company to announce the launch date in another week or so.