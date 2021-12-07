Now play classic Pac-Man game with friends, create your own Maze and more on Facebook

Pac-Man has been among the most enjoyed games for more than four decades now. The classic maze run arcade has seen several improvements over these years but it seems like the most important one has arrived just now. In a new twist to the game, Pac-Man will now allow multiple players to compete against each other.

The new form of Pac-Man is named Pac-Man Community and is exclusively available on Facebook. Pac-Man Community allows players to play co-op Pac-Man with up to three other people. The agenda of the game remains the same as before; to escape the ghosts following you around the maze.

The new game, however, will not be limited to the classic mode. Pac-Man Community will also let users design their own levels. For this, the game comes with a new Maze Creator tool which allows players to create custom mazes and challenges for their friends. The players can work in groups to escape the ghosts but still compete with each other for a high score.

The new game has been developed by Genvid in partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment. Interestingly, the game has an inclination towards in-game networking too, as it lets users play along with their friends or gaming video creators. On the flip side, streamers can invite viewers to play with them, through Facebook's Play with Streamer feature.

Pac-Man Community also comes with a Watch tab, which will feature Facebook Gaming creators streaming the game live. Powered by Facebook Interactives, Watch mode turns mazes into 3D streams powered by Unreal Engine. Viewers can then interact directly with the video player in order to pick a side and power up the AI Pac-Man or Ghosts in competition. Facebook calls it "a perpetual interactive Pac-Man watch party." Watch mode will also support user-created maps within the game.

Pac-Man Community is already live on Facebook and can be played on the website or on the mobile app. As the game starts, it will let users choose from all three options, i.e. Play, Create or Watch. Choosing the first will further give four options to start a quick game with random players online, play the classic Pac-Man alone, play your own Maze or join a private room.

Through the Create option, users can make their own maze and later save or delete them through the "My Mazes" option. The third choice will let you watch other players on Facebook play the game.

Pac-Man Community seems to be yet another attempt by Facebook to increase its presence in the online gaming segment. Considering that the social media platform has managed to build a whole new form for a game that already had a millions-strong user base, there is a high chance that the game will be a big boost to its overall gamer base.