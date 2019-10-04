OnePlus 8 images leaked: 8GB RAM, wireless charging, punch-hole camera and more

OnePlus is back in news again after the recent launch of OnePlus 7T, and no it is not about OnePlus 7T Pro! The leaked renders of OnePlus 8 have already started popping up online and it is no surprise that the non-Pro variant of OnePlus 8 looks identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus is known to have a half-yearly refresh cycle but the appearance of OnePlus 8 renders before the launch of OnePlus 7T Pro is unexpected, to say the least. However, the OnePlus 8 image leaks have come, courtesy OnLeaks and CashKaro, who have a clean track record, giving OnePlus 8 some credibility.

OnePlus 8 will come with a 6.5-inch curved display but will surprise many in the camera department. The next-generation OnePlus device will ditch the pop-up camera and will go for the punch-hole design for the selfie camera placed in the upper left corner of the front display. Meanwhile, Samsung will ship the punch-hole AMOLED panels to OEMs, ending its exclusivity. The back camera setup hasn't evolved much from the placement on the OnePlus 7 Pro and is vertically aligned in the centre. The recently launched OnePlus 7T had a circular camera design and it seems OnePlus isn't interested in taking the circular design language forward.

For specifications, OnePlus 8 will surely be powered by the next-generation Snapdragon processor with at least 8GB RAM. The storage will, as usual, follow UFS 3.0 2-lane technology as standard. The phone will measure about 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.1mm (9.3mm including rear camera bump) in dimension.

Another set of big changes in the OnePlus 8 could be wireless charging and redesigned speaker grille. OnePlus already confirmed last week that all future phones will feature a minimum of 90Hz refresh rate panels as standard. OnePlus, however, could push it towards 120Hz to take on ROG gaming phones.

Earlier this month, OnePlus launched OnePlus 7T with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC (OnePlus 7 Pro has Snapdragon 855 chipset). The phone also supports Warp Charge 30T. The OnePlus 7T price in India starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option, whereas its 8GB RAM and 256GB variant is available for Rs 39,999.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Which OnePlus phone should you buy?

Also Read: OnePlus 7T launched in India with Android 10, prices begin at Rs 37,999

Also Read: OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro India launch: Here's what we know