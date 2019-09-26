OnePlus 7T launched in India with Android 10, prices begin at Rs 37,999

OnePlus has launched its next flagship smartphone OnePlus 7T, the successor to the OnePlus 7, on Thursday. The new smartphone comes with the latest Oxygen OS based on Android 10 out of the box. The OnePlus 7T maintains a flagship spec list with Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 90Hz AMOLED display, an improved camera setup and 30W fast charging.

OnePlus is now providing additional 50GB of cloud storage, apart from basic 5GB storage, for one year. Additionally, OnePlus's OxygenOS also gets a new 'Work-Life Balance' feature, which automatically distinguishes between work and social apps. These new OxygenOS features will also be available on OnePlus 6 and above.

Price and availability

OnePlus 7T with 8GB RAM with 128GB storage has been priced at Rs 37,999, while the 8GB RAM with 256GB version will be available at Rs 38,999. The top-end variant with 8GB and 512GB storage has been priced at 39,999. The new OnePlus 7T will be available from September 28 in India at OnePlus.in, Amazon India and other authorised outlets.

Additionally, OnePlus will also be organising a 'Pop-up event' in 8 cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chennai -- held on 27-28 September 2019, where one can get exclusive OnePlus gear along with the new OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV and other OnePlus devices.

Display

The OnePlus 7T, which is 8.1mm thick, has a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The OnePlus 7T's display supports HDR10+ and a new feature dubbed as Chromatic Reading Mode, which desaturates the colours and provides a pleasant reading experience. Additionally, all future OnePlus phones will come with Fluid Display.

Performance

OnePlus 7T will be shipped with OxygenOS based on Android 10 out of the box, which offers improvements like an updated gallery and more. The OnePlus 7T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and has two variants -- 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. OnePlus has used UFS 3.0 storage with its latest flagship to deliver faster read times. The smartphone also gets features like improved haptics, Fnatic mode for better gaming experience, and Dolby Atmos support.

Colours

The new OnePlus 7T gets matte frost finish back glass panel, which attracts a lot fewer fingerprints and scratches. The smartphone comes in two different colour options -- frosted silver and glacier blue.

Camera

The OnePlus 7T features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The front of the smartphone has a waterdrop-style notch at the top of the display, which holds a 16-megapixel sensor.

Additionally, the rear camera also features a Super Stable mode, which the company claims to help improve camera stabilisation by combining both optical and electronic stabilisation setup. The camera has also been optimised for macro photography, which offers better closeup of still objects.

Battery

The OnePlus 7T sports a 3,800mAh battery, and a 30W fast charger. OnePlus calls its fast charger Warp Charge 30T and claims to charge 0 to 70 per cent battery in 30 minutes. This charger will be shipped along with the device.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

