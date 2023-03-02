OnePlus 11R 5G is ultimate gaming smartphone, here's how it aced Genshin Impact, COD, and other games   ​​​​​​​

In the good old days, when smartphones didn't exist, gamers had to satiate their thirst for gaming because of the limited available options. But today, gamers have way too many options to choose from and some just want it all. One second you could be wanting to play Call of Duty with your friends to see who becomes the MVP and the other second you might want to explore a stunning virtual world like that of Genshin Impact. But not a lot of smartphones can handle running multiple, heavy games simultaneously. However, there is a solution to this, and many other problems that gamers face - the OnePlus 11R 5G.

We know you might think that this might be another expensive phone but that is not the case. Even in its base model priced at Rs 39,999, we found that OnePlus 11R 5G is the ultimate smartphone for gamers. And this we say after playing multiple and demand games on the phone for over 48 hours. Gaming and then some more gaming, we did it all on the OnePlus 11R 5G and the phone handled it all. In other words, the OnePlus 5G lets you enjoy long gameplay sessions without worrying about drop in FPS or any kind of game lag, run multiple games simultaneously, and doesn't heat up due to its 3D Cooling System technology.

To check the gaming performance of the OnePlus 11R 5G, we at India Today Tech downloaded Genshin Impact, Call of Duty and Asphalt 8. And we absolutely loved the experience in all these games that we played with the OnePlus 11R 5G.

Read on to know how each game fared and why OnePlus 11R 5G should be your choice if you are looking to buy an affordable gaming smartphone.

Call Of Duty and OnePlus 11R 5G

Call Of Duty mobile has been the go-to game for a lot of us and its popularity attained new heights during the pandemic. It remains one of the first choices for gamers who love competitive gaming. However, since Call of Duty is a large game, it isn't every smartphone's cup of tea. We downloaded Call Of Duty Mobile on the OnePlus 11R 5G and were super pleased with the performance. The game ran splendidly, without any FPS drop, even on high graphics setting. There were absolutely no lags during the gameplay sessions and we won maximum matches. The 120Hz Super Fluid isplay helped us spot our targets easily and move through in the game at a lightning speed. The phone's speakers played the Call of Duty Mobile background score in full glory and lead to that adrenaline rush that we often get before starting a new match.

One of the best things about OnePlus 11R 5G has to be the HyperBoost Gaming Engine that gets deployed the moment you load up a game. It has various modes to choose from and players can select the mode that fits them the best. The best mode when you're playing a competitive game is the Championship Mode that allows the phone to place full focus on one game and give it the boost that is needed for the perfect performance.

The OnePlus 11R 5G thus, is the go-to phone for all competitive gamers out there. And if you are a streamer too, the phone is the perfect medium to showcase your skills.

Genshin Impact and OnePlus 11R 5G

Genshin Impact is a game that gets too much to handle for most smartphones out there. The game's massive size has often been a concern for gamers and many are simply unable to enjoy the game on their smartphones, even though it is absolutely free of cost. However, the game was absolutely flawless on the OnePlus 11R 5G. The 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid Display made the game look brilliant and allowed us to be mystified by the gorgeous open world game. The phone's slim bezels and small top notch also allows a bigger display area, which elevates the whole experience. Even while playing in peak sunlight, we didn't have any issues as the phone's brightness ensures that gaming never stops.

Once again, the phone's speakers delivered the sound of each footstep clearly and helped us stay immersed in this virtual world. Not once did we face any lags, thanks to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that packs quite a commendable performance. The chipset comes equipped with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU that supports HDR gaming and its presence was felt while playing Genshin Impact because the colours of the game really popped out.

The display, in fact, was so clear and precise that we couldn't take our eyes off the gorgeous highlights of Paimon's hair during the cut scenes. Full marks to OnePlus 11R 5G when it comes to making games appear exactly how they should be -- gorgeous and immersive.

Demanding games like Genshin can cause a smartphone to heat up and the best of phones have faced this issue in the past. But thankfully that's not a concern with the OnePlus 11R 5G. The phone is equipped with a Cryo-velocity chamber cooling system and a super graphite structure for improved heat dissipation. Hence, even long gameplay hours don't heat up the device to a point where it gets too uncomfortable to even hold. The phone's system has been designed to absorb heat, and gradually dissipate it outside.

Asphalt 8 and OnePlus 11R 5G

If motion gaming is your thing, then choosing the OnePlus 11R 5G will be a good idea! We played the Asphalt 8 on the device and had quite a gala time with it. For new, as well as experienced players, the OnePlus 11R 5G is a wonderful option as due to its compact size and light weight, it fits in the hands easily and enhances the motion gaming experience.

The display was spot-on once again and made even the basic cars in the game look premium. We chose a bright red colour for our very first match and it looked simply stunning. Due to the crystal clear, vivid display, we admit we got a bit distracted and began looking at the car's surroundings instead of focusing on the match. As a result, several matches were lost and we finished in the last position but that's okay, those dreamy clear blue skies were surely worth it all!

Overall, we found the OnePlus 11R 5G gaming experience enjoyable, thanks to the phone's fast and smooth performance paired with a flawless, vibrant display. The phone also doesn't heat up quickly in gameplay sessions and has a long battery life that lets you enjoy hours of gameplay without the need for a charge.