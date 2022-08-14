OnePlus folding smartphone development officially teased by the company: All details

It seems Chinese smartphone makers want to make a mark in the foldable segment -- a space currently dominated by Samsung. OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau has hinted at its first folding OnePlus smartphone, but the name and launch details remain unclear. He took to Twitter to showcase two images that highlight a foldable phone's hinges, likely to be used in the next OnePlus smartphone. If the speculation is true, the company may showcase the device this year but launch it next year as it has already unveiled two flagships -- OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T in 2022.

The tweet by Lau also includes the caption that reads, "what do you think". The second image clearly shows a folding hinge mechanism, which we have seen in several folding devices. Interestingly, this isn't the first time we have heard about a foldable OnePlus phone.

Earlier this year, OnePlus executive Gary Chen, who oversees the development of OxygenOS, told a publication that the company is working with Google to develop its first foldable device. The collaboration is likely to bring Android 12L-based OxygenOS to the device. Recently, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 became the first commercial device to ship with the Android 12L interface, which is designed specifically for foldables and tablets.

It is also crucial to remember that OnePlus' Pete Lau isn't unfamiliar with folding smartphones. He oversaw the development of Oppo's Find N folding smartphone, which debuted last year. Sadly, the product did not debut in India, as the company had said it wants "to maintain it [Find N] within a limit" since it is its first folding smartphone. If the speculation about the OnePlus folding phone is accurate, we can expect Lau to bring the device to India, where it enjoys massive popularity.

In that case, the OnePlus folding phone will also aim to rival other players. Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 folding phones. Xiaomi unveiled Mix Fold 2, and Motorola showcased its new-gen Moto Razr fold (2022).