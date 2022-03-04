OnePlus Nord CE 2 review in 5 points: On sale for Rs 23,999, is it worth buying?

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is the latest entrant in the Rs 25,000 price segment, which is already crowded with some good options. The new mid-range phone isn't a major upgrade over the original OnePlus Nord CE device and the company has even made some compromises to cut down the price, but OnePlus has made enough changes to make it more appealing. Does that mean this is a good smartphone?

While we have already discussed this in our detailed review, we thought of summarising it in five points to make it easier for you to understand. Before we dive into that, let's first take a look at the price of the latest OnePlus phone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 is currently on sale for Rs 23,999 in India. But, you can get it at an effective price of Rs 22,499. There is a discount of Rs 1,500 on the SBI bank card. This offer is available on both Amazon and OnePlus.in. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,700. So, you can buy the mid-range phone at a much lower price.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2: Review in five points

-The OnePlus Nord CE 2 has a design similar to the Oppo Reno 7, but is more attractive than some of the smartphones in the Rs 25,000 price segment. While brands like Realme choose to offer devices with flashy rear panels, OnePlus went for a subtle look. The Bahama Blue colour model looks gorgeous and satisfying. It has a plastic build, though one might mistake it for a glass panel as it has a holographic look. There is one feature that OnePlus decided to skip and that is Alert Slider. While this is not a deal-breaker, having it would have been great.

-The OnePlus Nord CE 2 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display which, in my opinion, is a better screen size than the ones that are pretty heavy and have big 6.7 or 6.8-inch displays. It makes it easier to use the phone with one hand. It has an amazing display with lively colours that make the binge-watching experience even more enjoyable. Though, you get a single speaker on this and not stereo. The support for a 90Hz refresh rate certainly makes scrolling and gaming smoother.

-Speaking of which, you won't get disappointed in the performance department. The MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC is capable of handling basic tasks as well as some of the heavy titles, such as Battlegrounds Mobile India and Genshin Impact. During my usage period, the back panel of the device didn't get warm even after playing one of these games for 30 minutes.

Software is one of the key selling points of OnePlus phones. Unlike some of the phones, OxygenOS offers a very clean, fluid and bloatware-free experience, which is just great. However, it is based on the older Android 11 OS. The company has promised that the device will get two years of major Android OS updates, which means that the Nord CE 2 buyers will be able to experience Android 13 as well.

-In terms of optics, the primary camera of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is capable of offering good shots in daylight. The dynamic range and exposure is usually on point. The 64-megapixel mode will give detailed shots with punchy colours. However, the ultra-wide-angle camera is strictly average. You can't expect a great low-light experience with mid-range phones, but the Night mode does offer brighter images with better colour reproduction than the regular photo mode. One can capture up to 4K videos, but there is only support for EIS, rather than OIS.

-There is a 4,500mAh battery under the hood, which can deliver a day's battery life with light to moderate usage. The good thing is OnePlus packs a 65W fast charger in the box that is lifesaver as it takes much less time to top up the phone's battery than the 15W adapter that some of the phones offer. The bundled charger took 45 minutes to fully charge the battery from zero to 100 per cent.

All in all, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is a good smartphone that you can consider buying if you can spend around Rs 24,000. It has a powerful enough chipset, a big battery with support for faster (65W) charging speed, a capable primary rear camera, and polished software. However, there are no stereo speakers and the ultra-wide-angle camera is average. Alternatively, there is also Realme 9 Pro+ and the more expensive OnePlus Nord 2.